Izakaya nights in Mumbai

An informal, vibrant setting serving sakes and beers with an array of small, tapas-style dishes, designed for the love of sharing. That’s Otoki, the new Japanese izakaya having a moment in Mumbai. The new Japanese restaurant also features one of India largest collections of sakes curated by Maia Laifungbam.

Food: Japanese comfort dishes shine in the menu the most. Take the chicken sando, a Japanese-style sandwich with pillowy milk breads snuggling a piece of golden, crispy fried chicken, and cabbage slaw. Or the chicken nanban—Japanese style fried chicken tossed in vinegar-based nanban sauce. But the main event here is the sushi. Each palm-moulded bed of fragrant rice is draped with a glorious freshness of fish, from bluefin tuna, to Hokkaido scallops, Hamachi and salmon belly. The grilled eel unagi with the sweet soy kabayaki glaze is a must try. Don't miss on to take it all with a glass of sake. Otoki has 32 varieties of sakes from the crisp sparkling to rare dessert sakes. Try the delicious Umeboshi which marries gin with pickled plum, if you are not a sake fan.