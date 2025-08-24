Keeping it inn the family

Step off the train at Buñol and this Spanish town will snuggle you with its sweetest secret. Seven minutes’ walk from the station, along Avenida Pérez Galdós, stands a quaint inn. No flashy signs, no grand announcements, just four centuries of watching the jasmine that blooms every May like clockwork. Like a Spanish home, this inn, Posada Venta Pilar, has a long-standing tradition of hospitality, going back to at least 1880. It’s a place that reveals itself quietly. This isn’t tourist Spain. This is Spain.

The Galindo family has been the soul of this place for four generations, and watching Enrique and María José move around the kitchen is like watching a paella come together. Over time, the inn has seen many changes, but the building itself dates all the way back to the 17th century, when it first served as an inn for travellers and their horses. “The name is quite straightforward,” notes Desam Garcia, the tourism officer of Provincial Council of Valencia. “Posada means an inn or lodging house, and Venta refers to rural inns, serving as a rest stop for travellers and their horses.” She then describes how these establishments functioned in earlier times. "Travellers needed to rest overnight, and their horses required proper stabling. And the inns made long-distance travel possible,” shares Garcia.