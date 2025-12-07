RAK ‘n’ Roll

An hour away from Dubai's glittering skyline, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), one of the seven Emirates that make up UAE, unfolds as a city of contrasts and surprises. The moment you cross RAK, the tempo shifts. While its calm beaches and turquoise waters invites you to stretch out and relax with a cocktail, the steep ascents and rocky terrain of Jebel Jais—visible from far—calls for some adrenaline rush with hiking and zipline experiences. Perhaps, that’s why locals say, with a hint of pride, Ras al Khaimah has it all—Moutains, beaches and, of course, deserts.

The Emirate delivers perhaps its most dramatic experience at Jebel Jais mountain—located in the Hajar Mountain range bordering Oman. These rugged peaks, and dramatic slopes are home to wild Arabian goats, red fox, and elusive wild cats. Legend has it that the extremely rare Arabian leopard also roams in the range, but it's sighting is as rare as a snowfall in the desert terrain. Up here, the cool breeze offers an escape from the Emirati heat. The mountain hides one of its most gripping experiences, the world's longest zipline or the Jais Flight. Stretching over 2.83 km, it zips you up to 150 km/h through the breathtaking view of canyons and valleys.

This three-minute flight is preceded by a dramatic winding drive up the mountain, delivering a rush of excitement and a sweeping view Mountains. Ascend a bit further, and a hiking-cum-camping adventure is waiting for you at Camp 1770. Here, camp and trek guide Fadi, welcomes you with warm Karak chay or Karak tea and Emirati sweets cooked by the local tribes. A small hike from here, and you can step into the bordering Oman, quite literally.