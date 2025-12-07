RAK ‘n’ Roll

An hour away from Dubai's glittering skyline, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), one of the seven Emirates that make up UAE, unfolds as a city of contrasts and surprises. The moment you cross RAK, the tempo shifts. While its calm beaches and turquoise waters invites you to stretch out and relax with a cocktail, the steep ascents and rocky terrain of Jebel Jais—visible from far—calls for some adrenaline rush with hiking and zipline experiences. Perhaps, that’s why locals say, with a hint of pride, Ras al Khaimah has it all—Moutains, beaches and, of course, deserts.
The Emirate delivers perhaps its most dramatic experience at Jebel Jais mountain—located in the Hajar Mountain range bordering Oman. These rugged peaks, and dramatic slopes are home to wild Arabian goats, red fox, and elusive wild cats. Legend has it that the extremely rare Arabian leopard also roams in the range, but it's sighting is as rare as a snowfall in the desert terrain. Up here, the cool breeze offers an escape from the Emirati heat. The mountain hides one of its most gripping experiences, the world's longest zipline or the Jais Flight. Stretching over 2.83 km, it zips you up to 150 km/h through the breathtaking view of canyons and valleys.
This three-minute flight is preceded by a dramatic winding drive up the mountain, delivering a rush of excitement and a sweeping view Mountains. Ascend a bit further, and a hiking-cum-camping adventure is waiting for you at Camp 1770. Here, camp and trek guide Fadi, welcomes you with warm Karak chay or Karak tea and Emirati sweets cooked by the local tribes. A small hike from here, and you can step into the bordering Oman, quite literally.
Post adventure, enjoy an evening snack at 1484 by Puro—the highest restaurant in the UAE standing at 1,484 meters above sea level. Ideal for a relaxed breakfast or a leisurely meal after an adventure, Puro doesn’t just impress with its food but also with its sweeping view of the Hajar mountain range.
Down south from the peaks, the quiet waters wait for you. Long before oil reshaped the region’s fortunes, the Emirate flourished as a pearl-diving hub. Today, among the last vestiges of that legacy is the Suwaidi Pearl Farm, located off the Al Rams village. Traditional dhows, guide you through mangroves, and pristine waters. Don’t be surprised with the view of a camel herd racing along the shores. The guides give you an immersive glimpse into the life of resilient divers who plunged deep in search of pearl bearing oysters—just on a single breath. A follow up masterclass on how to spot a fake pearl is just bonus.
The city has even more to offer, and deserts are undoubtedly its forte. The off-road experience here is one of a kind. It’s not just about driving a 4x4 across golden dunes, but more about embracing the fun and opulence of the Emirate in its own adventurous ways. Hold tight, while bashing those towering formidable dunes, they demand grit and a bit of courage. But once you reach the middle of the desert, the sunset alone is worth the ride. The memorable, Insta-worthy moments are the souvenirs you carry home.
Brush off the sand and unwind at the Bassata Desert Village with mouth-watering Mediterranean food and drinks, all while enjoying the traditional Tanoura dance. Ras Al Khaimah stands as a multifaceted city—its heritage whispers the tales of its centuries old past, mountain peaks tempt with adrenaline, and dunes draw you in for the excitement.