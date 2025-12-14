Across the Sea of Time

At first glance, Sri Lanka seems to be a tropical postcard. But look closer, and you will find, it’s a land steeped in myth and legend. Ramayana, the ancient Indian epic unfolds in India, but it's the island nation that witnesses its most intense and symbolic moments. This mythical connection, present today as ‘The Ramayana Trail’, makes Lanka a significant spiritual and historical destination for pilgrims and travellers alike.

The path, a network of sacred sites across the island, connects the epic tale to temples, caves, forests, and even underwater formations. “These places are revered not for archaeology but for their connection to spiritual and narrative truths,” says author and scholar Sachini Kodithuwakku.

The beginning of this route starts with Sita and her abduction. Not far from Nuwara Eliya, known for its cool climes and tea estates, lies the Seetha Amman, a temple where Sita was held captive in Ashok Vatika. Today, it is part of the serene Hakgala Botanical Gardens.