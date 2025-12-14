Across the Sea of Time

At first glance, Sri Lanka seems to be a tropical postcard. But look closer, and you will find, it’s a land steeped in myth and legend. Ramayana, the ancient Indian epic unfolds in India, but it's the island nation that witnesses its most intense and symbolic moments. This mythical connection, present today as ‘The Ramayana Trail’, makes Lanka a significant spiritual and historical destination for pilgrims and travellers alike.
The path, a network of sacred sites across the island, connects the epic tale to temples, caves, forests, and even underwater formations. “These places are revered not for archaeology but for their connection to spiritual and narrative truths,” says author and scholar Sachini Kodithuwakku.
The beginning of this route starts with Sita and her abduction. Not far from Nuwara Eliya, known for its cool climes and tea estates, lies the Seetha Amman, a temple where Sita was held captive in Ashok Vatika. Today, it is part of the serene Hakgala Botanical Gardens.
Further south, in Ella, a mountain town popular with hikers and backpackers, is Ravana’s Cave, a dark tunnel-like formation where Sita is believed to have been hidden by Ravana. Just above it looms Ravana Falls, a spectacular waterfall that adds beauty and mystery to the location.
The trail can’t be complete without mention of the fabled Rama’s Bridge or Adam’s Bridge, a chain of limestone shoals that connect Rameswaram to Sri Lanka’s Mannar Island. While most of the structure lies submerged today, satellite images show a curious formation in the shallow waters that has long fascinated scientists and believers alike.
After Rama defeated Ravana, he is said to have stopped at Munneswaram Temple, a sacred Shiva shrine in northwestern Sri Lanka, to pray for forgiveness—to rid himself of the “Brahmahathi Dosham” for killing Ravana. “Manavari Temple, where he is believed to have installed a Shiva lingam, the first to be consecrated by him outside India,” Kodithuwakku says. Both temples today are popular sites.
The road continues to Divurumpola Temple, where Sita underwent the agni pariksha or trial by fire to prove her purity. Today, it is a solemn temple where couples often take vows of fidelity.
Today, the trail is a living bridge of faith between India and Sri Lanka, and this shared heritage continues to shape the soul of the island.