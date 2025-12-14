Dudran’s Chilled Heart

Tucked between Baramulla and the Uri border town in Kashmir, just 14 km from Boniyar tehsil, lies Dudran—a village where the scent of fresh milk winds through narrow paths and where life hums around dairy as naturally as the streams that run beside it. With only 90 households, Dudran feels like a place shaped by the land itself, a community held together by cows, craft, and an old, unbroken way of doing things. Dudran has long been called the “Milk Village,” a title it earned not just for its rich dairy products but for the uncommon way it preserves milk. Instead of humming refrigerators, the villagers rely on the cool breath of nature: cave-like spaces and doud khots—wooden structures that work like refrigerators without a trace of electricity.

Standing beside one such structure village Sarpanch Abdul Razzaq Sheikh explains, “People construct small home-like structures near natural springs to maintain the temperature and moisture.” Around each sits a careful fence—not for decoration, but to keep livestock and wild animals from helping themselves. “The word dudran means milk. Every household here trades with milk, yogurt, butter, cheese, and other dairy items. And it's all natural.” he adds with pride.

Walk through the village on a summer day, and you’ll see milk being set in these wooden fridges, slowly transforming into curd and butter.