Carp Diem in Czechia

Christmas in the Czech Republic comes with an unexpected star of the table: carp. Not turkey, not ham—carp. Every December, cities like Prague and Ceský Krumlov shimmer with fairy lights, mulled wine stands, and—most intriguingly—street vendors selling live carp from giant water tanks. “We, Czechs, love our carp,” says Jan, a walking-tour guide in Ceský Krumlov. “We have been eating it for centuries, but we are still not tired of it… just walk into any hospoda and ask for carp any day. You won’t be disappointed.”

But eating carp is only half the story. The other half? It unfolds in the bathroom. For generations, families have brought home a live carp and let it paddle around in the household bathtub until Christmas Eve. “This is a fun tradition,” says Dana Horalíková, a Prague resident and founder of Prague Behind The Scenes.

According to folklore, the carp needed a couple of days in clean water to rid itself of a muddy flavour. Some households eventually released their would-be meal into nearby ponds, granting the fish an unexpected holiday reprieve. Others followed tradition to the letter and prepared it for their festive feast.