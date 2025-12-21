Sips, Swirls, and Simple Joys

The cool, peppery bite of the Smoked Pear & Timur Highball, and the tangy-salty spark of the Pickled Plum Spritz, startle in the best possible way. The food leans into elevated comfort and memory, starting with the warm, fragrant Gol-Gol Bread with chilli-fennel and nolen gur butters. Mrs Barbet adds a smoky, tangy lift with desi chimichurri and caramelised onion foam. Highlights like Bar-Brät with Naga pork sausage and fermented bamboo shoot ice cream, and the earthy Bhutuwa on nachni sourdough show off the kitchen’s playful confidence, before desserts like the Warm Rum Bal Mithai Sundae and Limoncello Peaches & Vanilla Ice Cream close on an indulgent note.

Décor: The décor is minimalist in the most inviting way—clean lines, warm wooden textures, and an almost meditative calm.

Service: The team knows exactly when to appear and when to fade into the background, offering guidance through the experimental drinks.

Price: At `4,000 for two, it’s not the cheapest spot around—but all good things come with a price.

Address: M-51, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Delhi