A Dream Rann

The Road to Heaven begins as a promise rather than a direction. Stretching out from Khavda toward Dholavira in Gujarat, it unfurls for nearly 30 km, bordered by backwaters so vast and still they coax travellers into silence. When the waters recede, the scene shifts into something almost hallucinatory. An unbroken white of salt marsh stretches to the horizon, luminous and blinding, with the road slicing through it like a line drawn in air. Then come the flamingoes, thousands of them, migrating from Central Asia and Europe, stippling the sky and wetlands like drifting constellations. At a glance, the road seems to lead not merely to a village or an archaeological site, but somewhere beyond the ordinary.

“Even as the road leads to a world heritage site, many tourists come here for the road itself,” says Iqbal Kumbhar, Senior Tourist Guide, Evoke Experiences. During the Rann Utsav, a four-month festival from November to February, the road sees the heaviest footfall.