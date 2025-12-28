When the Bugun Sings

The campsite—simple tents pitched for birders who also come in search of butterflies like the Bhutan Glory and Himalayan Glory, or even the elusive red panda—earns its name from 1959, when the Dalai Lama stayed here during his journey from Tibet to India. Steam rises from cups of hot chai as the snow-capped Gorichen range glows in the distance, across the border in Tibet. By the time the drive back begins, five Bugun Liocichlas have been spotted—out of a global population estimated at around 30, first discovered in 2006.

Since that discovery, the village has taken ownership of both bird and forest. In 2024, conservation efforts expanded with the creation of the Braiduah Community Reserve, adding another 15 sq km to the protected landscape.

Today, a forest team of 14 patrolling guards monitors the bird. Near the Forest Rest House at Ramalingam, about eight km from Tenga Valley, the Nature Interpretation Centre offers context to the thrill of the sighting. Panels and pamphlets recount how ornithologist Ramana Athreya discovered the bird in 2006 and named it in honour of the Bugun tribe. Today, the Liocichla is the reserve’s official mascot, alongside the red panda. In this part of Arunachal Pradesh, solitude is not emptiness; it is balance, maintained by tribes who live with the forest rather than around it.