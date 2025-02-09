Malaysian tourism department says over half of country's tourists hail from South India

KOCHI: As per the data released by the Malaysian Tourism Department, the country is focusing on South Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kochi since they collectively contribute to nearly half of all the flights from India to Malaysia.
According to Tourism Malaysia, these cities alone account for the direct flights providing a total of 15 weekly with 26,686 seats per week.
The strong connectivity from Southern India is a key factor in encouraging more tourists to travel to Malaysia, said Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, director general of Tourism Malaysia.
“India has been a key market for Malaysia for over 20 years, and with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), we are targeting 1.6 million Indian travellers. Southern India, with its robust flight connections, is crucial to our growth strategy. The 151 weekly flights and 26,686 seats per week reflect the high demand for travel between Malaysia and the Southern cities of India," he said.
Periasamy continued, "This mission provides a valuable opportunity to highlight Malaysia’s appeal as a top destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel, offering world-class infrastructure and beautiful destinations for all types of travellers.”
Wedding tourism is also a rapidly growing sector, with Indian couples increasingly choosing Malaysia for their dream weddings.
Hishamuddin Mustafa, recently appointed Director of Tourism Malaysia Chennai, said, “The Southern Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi are vital markets for us, and the ease of access through 84 weekly flights and 12,395 seats per week makes Malaysia an attractive destination for travellers seeking a diverse range of experiences."
"Whether it’s for MICE, a dream wedding, or a family vacation, Malaysia has something for everyone," he added.
Malaysia welcomed over 1.1 million Indian tourists in 2024, a record high.
"This growth is a testament to the strong relationship between our two countries and the increasing demand for travel to Malaysia. Malaysia is targeting 1.4 million Indian tourists for 2025 and 1.6 million for 2026 as part of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 initiative, which will be a milestone for us," Mustafa said.
"A key factor supporting this growth is the visa-free entry to Malaysia for Indian travellers until 31 December 2026. This initiative has made travel easier and more accessible, further encouraging visits to Malaysia from Indian citizens," he added.