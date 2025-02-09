Malaysian tourism department says over half of country's tourists hail from South India

KOCHI: As per the data released by the Malaysian Tourism Department, the country is focusing on South Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kochi since they collectively contribute to nearly half of all the flights from India to Malaysia.

According to Tourism Malaysia, these cities alone account for the direct flights providing a total of 15 weekly with 26,686 seats per week.

The strong connectivity from Southern India is a key factor in encouraging more tourists to travel to Malaysia, said Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, director general of Tourism Malaysia.

“India has been a key market for Malaysia for over 20 years, and with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), we are targeting 1.6 million Indian travellers. Southern India, with its robust flight connections, is crucial to our growth strategy. The 151 weekly flights and 26,686 seats per week reflect the high demand for travel between Malaysia and the Southern cities of India," he said.

Periasamy continued, "This mission provides a valuable opportunity to highlight Malaysia’s appeal as a top destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel, offering world-class infrastructure and beautiful destinations for all types of travellers.”