Hitting Rock High in Goreme

Whimsical rock formations are the first thing that captivate visitors in Goreme, a quaint village nestled in the heart of Cappadocia in Turkey. These mammoth rocks, born from ancient volcanic eruptions, rise across the entire Goreme National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Their hues shift from golden to orange, peach, and grey as the sun weaves its way across the sky.

This Turkish village, home to around 2,000 residents, is a tableau of innumerable mystical caves and towering rocks. The Open-Air Museum, the park’s crown jewel, houses around 30 rock-hewn churches adorned with frescoes, painted between the 12th and 15th centuries during the Byzantine era.

Just beyond Goreme lies Pasabag, also called Monk Valley, renowned for its mushroom-shaped rock formations known as fairy chimneys. These centuries-old formations, which served as monastic retreats for monks, add a layer of mystique to the enchanting landscape.

Walking through this valley, with white powdery sand beneath your feet, offers a window to the ancient civilisations. Goreme’s magic extends underground to the ancient city of Derinkuyu, one of the 200 underground cities in Cappadocia. Dating back 3,000 years, with 18-story labyrinthine tunnels and rooms carved 280-ft deep into the earth, housing up to 20,000 people and livestock, Crouching down and slithering through some of the sections with damp walls is a surreal journey back in time. Interestingly this underground city was discovered by chance when a neighbouring building was excavating to renovate a basement.

Ihlara Valley adds another dimension to the mystical experience. Descending 100 metres into the canyon via a stairway of nearly 400 steps, visitors are greeted by a hiking trail alongside a gently flowing river. After soaking in the beauty of the valley, as you transcend in the vans with a guide, keep an eye out for the large expanse of pumpkin fields grown on ash-coloured soil on either side of the road.