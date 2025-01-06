Pack Your Bags

The creative directors at label Satya Paul have brought a travel-ready collection for those who get itchy feet. Named ‘Pleasure Gardens’, it takes one on a flight of fantasy with printed ensembles. Imagine a field of flowers under a bright winter sun captured in prints of marigolds, hibiscus and palm groves on a kurta set, a nocturnal journey to the moon in a printed monochrome sari with celestial motifs, to a journey to Delhi’s Mughal Garden, Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur through shimmering jaali design inspired by the architectural details at these monuments.

Further, the collection’s pieces have prints of perforated windows inspired by miniature art of Rajasthan exposing one to the wonders of the world. In another print, a garden burst with colours of light green, marine blue, orange, mustard, and magenta in front of the geometric façade of a palace door.

For the creative directors David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli, the edit is a gateway to wherever the mind can travel. “The ‘Pleasure Gardens’ collection draws inspiration from India’s abiding love of botanicals. The motifs and patterns chosen here bring to mind a softer, and calmer state of being that gardens often inspire. This collection calls forth the wild within us, nudging us towards moments of peace found behind a bush, by a nook, or under the light of a full moon. The fields of Punjab, the carefully manicured Mughal Gardens in Delhi, the country’s treasure trove of forests, and the architectural motifs that serve as adornment to these environments — all make an appearance on the outfits,” says Abraham.