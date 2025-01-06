Pack Your Bags

The creative directors at label Satya Paul have brought a travel-ready collection for those who get itchy feet. Named ‘Pleasure Gardens’, it takes one on a flight of fantasy with printed ensembles. Imagine a field of flowers under a bright winter sun captured in prints of marigolds, hibiscus and palm groves on a kurta set, a nocturnal journey to the moon in a printed monochrome sari with celestial motifs, to a journey to Delhi’s Mughal Garden, Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur through shimmering jaali design inspired by the architectural details at these monuments.
Further, the collection’s pieces have prints of perforated windows inspired by miniature art of Rajasthan exposing one to the wonders of the world. In another print, a garden burst with colours of light green, marine blue, orange, mustard, and magenta in front of the geometric façade of a palace door.
For the creative directors David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli, the edit is a gateway to wherever the mind can travel. “The ‘Pleasure Gardens’ collection draws inspiration from India’s abiding love of botanicals. The motifs and patterns chosen here bring to mind a softer, and calmer state of being that gardens often inspire. This collection calls forth the wild within us, nudging us towards moments of peace found behind a bush, by a nook, or under the light of a full moon. The fields of Punjab, the carefully manicured Mughal Gardens in Delhi, the country’s treasure trove of forests, and the architectural motifs that serve as adornment to these environments — all make an appearance on the outfits,” says Abraham.
Exploration in prints
As Satya Paul is known for prints, the edit brings its pizzazz to ensembles like saris, tunics, co-ords, and kaftans. Thakore elaborates on the designs,“The Jodhpur school of miniature painting emerged during the 17th-19th centuries in Rajasthan. We have drawn from its key imageries like scenes from royal life, detailed natural landscapes, and a sense of romanticism. These paintings inspired the colours, details, motifs, and use of overlapping elements that you can find in the collection. Further, we are also fascinated by the underlying geometry that shapes the structure of Phulkari embroidery. Every stitch is controlled by the warp and the weft. This inspired the geometry of the print patterning of this collection.”
For those wondering about botanical details like blooming florals and foliage, its roots lie in English textile designer William Morris’ designs. The decorative arts mogul of 19th century Britain is famous for his botanical illustrations of honeysuckle, jasmine, roses and other hedgerow plants that one can find in the gardens. Its imprints can be traced in the edit’s silk georgette sari in a pearl pink shade with botanical motifs of buds, creepers and leaves on the border. Previously also, Satya Paul’s collection ‘Buds And Lovers' launched in June this year, was inspired by William Morris’ creations. “While William Morris was known for his incredible garden flowers. He was also a prolific poet whose illustrations were not only about beauty but about a slower, anti-industrial production,” the label’s Instagram handle mentioned in June this year.
Nigli, shares about the nature-inspired colour scheme, “Colours of the deep sea, dense foliage, flora and fauna served as inspirations for our palette. The hues of lemon, turquoise, light and ink blue, pearl, coral, fuchsia, magenta and scarlet — are all shades of nature that we love.”
For the travelling Indian
More Indians are travelling to international destinations than ever before. As per a report by the travel site MakeMyTrip, which analysed data between June 2023 and May 2024, there’s a 32% growth in people taking two or more international trips in a year. And for a travelling population, who would not mind splurging on travel essentials, comfortable yet chic clothing is a big part of spending. Abraham, tells us about the smooth fabrics in the collection that make it easy to pack, “The fabrics are chosen for their breathability, lightness and drape. The creations are breezy and easy-to-wear blends of silks, chiffons, crepe, linen, satin and georgette. Also, Satya Paul has always been known for infusing craft in contemporary wear. So quite a few of our saris are aari embroidered with detailed mukaish, beads, cutdana and sequins. In places, we’ve even employed amethyst and zari to emphasise certain motifs.”
He adds that the collection will appeal to the new-age, well-travelled Indian. “We believe the well-seasoned traveller knows and values the experience of stopping to smell the roses. This collection, as much as it’s suited to everyday wear, is perfect for embarking on journeys that change the way we see the world. The clothes are about movement and ease. The ensembles are light, easy to pack and bring that celebratory element to all those special moments we dress up for.”