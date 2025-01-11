Stepping up for the Punjab

Sohni must decide; either to wait out the fierce storm or plunge into the swollen Chenab River. Her lover Mahiwal is waiting for her on the other side. But unlike the last fortnight, her earthen pot won’t keep her afloat. It’s been tampered with by people who oppose their love. She unlatches the door of her house, not once, twice, but thrice. Should she tiptoe back in and meet Mahiwal some other day or should she take the plunge? Kathak dancer Divya Goswami expresses Sohni’s dilemma brilliantly in Aqeedat, Love’s Union in the Divine, staged as part of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa.

The two-hour-long dance presentation merges Kathak, Hindustani classical music and folk arts to tell the eternal love story penned by 19th-century poet Syed Fazal Shah, based in Punjab. But the story itself is believed to be from the 10th century. “I’m a Punjabi by birth. It has been my long-standing dream to work on this story,” says 44-year-old Goswami. Her creative mission: bring out the vastness and richness of Punjab reflected in its literature, folk tradition and philosophies. “Punjab’s representation in cinema and songs makes it all look small. The state is so multi-layered and textured which I want to show the world through Kathak,” she adds.

Goswami was just six years old when her mother Geeta enrolled her in a Kathak class. She needed to keep her little daughter busy. “That’s how it started,” recalls Goswami. But she started training seriously only after she turned 11, in Pune. Before that, she had to keep moving cities and changing gurus because her father was an army officer.