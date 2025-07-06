Wheels, meals and all in between

Italian for cycling, Ciclo was launched in the neighbouring Chennai in 2015, in collaboration with India’s pioneers in the bicycle market, TI Cycles. Thadani later branched off on his own to bring Ciclo under the fold of his own brand, Tiam Foods. Not only did Ciclo start as a place where taste meets health, but one which actively promoted an outdoor culture. From organising events and races to sponsoring cycling athletes, they went all out. It is also a place where one can go to purchase a new bike or get their existing one serviced.

As much as Ciclo is about fostering community and connection, it is held together by the strongest of senses—taste. With its primary focus on fresh ingredients and wholesome meals that meet hearty brunches and guilt-free desserts halfway, the menu caters to a wide range of palates. Pick from breakfast bowls laced with the goodness and the taste of fresh avocados, or high-protein meals that come with your choice of grilled meats or tofu. Combine them with the refreshing orange and beetroot summer salads. Their walnut-and-honey spin-off on the regular tomato-and-pesto bruschetta, or the Kerala inspired fish curries and Sri Lankan stews, are not only an explosion of flavours but also nutrition rich.