Rock that became a temple

After 14 years in hiding, when King Valagamba finally returned to reclaim his throne in Anuradhapura around 89 BCE, he paid homage to a cave—a dark, wind-swept sanctuary carved deep into a 160-metre granite rock in the heart of Sri Lanka, just outside the dry plains of Dambulla. Here he carved a reclining Buddha into a rock, leaving behind a legacy that would only grow as other kings came; Nissanka Malla gilded the walls and left inscriptions of his generosity in Sinhalese.

Today, the Dambulla Cave Temple—also called the Golden Temple of Dambulla—is not just the largest and best-preserved cave complex in Sri Lanka, it is a place where 2,000-year-old walls bear mural-painted Buddhas; more than 150 statues of the Enlightened One sit, stand, lie, meditate, gaze down at you with half-closed eyes. You climb slowly—360 steps if you’re counting—past monkeys and neem trees and clouds that drift below your feet. Take the King’s Way to pass resting ledges where pilgrims pause and gaze out across the dry plains of central Sri Lanka, until finally the mouth of the cave opens before you like a secret revealed.