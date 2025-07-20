Ass you like it in Wesel

Ask someone in Germany, “Who is the mayor of Wesel?”, and you’ll likely get a mischievous grin and the cheeky reply: “Esel!”—the German word for donkey. What began as a regional jibe has become a point of pride for Wesel, nestled on the banks of the Rhine. Rather than shy away from the joke, Wesel has embraced it with open arms—and an open heart. From sidewalks to shopfronts, from street signs to souvenirs, donkeys are everywhere. The city has adopted this humble animal as its mascot. Far from being a figure of mockery, the donkey has become a symbol of Wesel’s identity.
At the heart of the city, in Berliner-Tor-Platz, stands a life-size bronze donkey sculpture known as the Esel von Wesel. With its mouth agape, it seems frozen mid-bray—perhaps calling out the tale of its city to anyone who’ll listen. Sculpted by artist Bonifatius Stirnberg, this now-iconic figure has earned celebrity status. Children clamber over it, tourists pose beside it, and locals pass with a smile or a nod, as if greeting an old friend.
The donkey’s link to Wesel goes back to the 19th century, when the playful rhyme—“Wer ist der Bürgermeister von Wesel?” / “Esel!”—began circulating. It gained popularity post-World War II as a children’s saying, and over time became ingrained in the cultural fabric of the city. In 2007, Wesel took this cultural quirk to a whole new level. As part of a creative city marketing campaign, officials commissioned 111 life-sized fiberglass donkey sculptures, each painted in vibrant, whimsical designs. The public responded with enthusiasm, and today, over 400 donkeys can be found throughout the city, each on them unique. Some wear football jerseys, others sport floral patterns, business suits, or even costumes tied to local history—an irresistible photo opportunity for visitors.
But Wesel’s love for its long-eared ambassador goes beyond statues and sayings. Every year, the city bestows the Order of the Donkey (Orden vom Esel) upon individuals who have made a significant contribution to Wesel’s cultural life. From comedians and athletes to educators and politicians, the recipients are as diverse as the donkey statues themselves. Even toasting the donkey has become a ritual in its own right. Locally made donkey-themed spirits—like the strong and cheeky Esel-Schnaps or the sweeter, more playful Donkey Kiss Liqueur—offer a literal taste of Wesel’s humour and hospitality.
As you explore the city, don’t forget to glance up at the traffic lights—particularly at the Esplanade/Kreuzstraße junction. There, instead of a traditional red or green walking man, you might spot a four-legged figure trotting in place. It’s Wesel’s way of reminding you that in this city, the unexpected is always around the corner. And during festivals, donkeys aren’t just symbolic—they’re real. Children can pet them, feed them, and connect with the animal that has become Wesel’s living emblem. The sense of wonder these gentle creatures bring is undeniable, bridging generations with their quiet charm.
What truly sets Wesel apart is not just its celebration of the donkey, but the spirit behind it. The city has transformed a regional joke into a proud tradition, showing the world how to turn a slur into a symbol of joy and resilience. In doing so, Wesel has given the donkey—so often underestimated—its rightful place as a figure of honour. So the next time you find yourself wandering through this charming riverside city, ask the question: “Who is the mayor of Wesel?” And when someone answers with a grin, “Esel!”, smile right back. Because in Wesel, that donkey is more than just a mascot. It’s family.