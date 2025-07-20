Ass you like it in Wesel

Ask someone in Germany, “Who is the mayor of Wesel?”, and you’ll likely get a mischievous grin and the cheeky reply: “Esel!”—the German word for donkey. What began as a regional jibe has become a point of pride for Wesel, nestled on the banks of the Rhine. Rather than shy away from the joke, Wesel has embraced it with open arms—and an open heart. From sidewalks to shopfronts, from street signs to souvenirs, donkeys are everywhere. The city has adopted this humble animal as its mascot. Far from being a figure of mockery, the donkey has become a symbol of Wesel’s identity.

At the heart of the city, in Berliner-Tor-Platz, stands a life-size bronze donkey sculpture known as the Esel von Wesel. With its mouth agape, it seems frozen mid-bray—perhaps calling out the tale of its city to anyone who’ll listen. Sculpted by artist Bonifatius Stirnberg, this now-iconic figure has earned celebrity status. Children clamber over it, tourists pose beside it, and locals pass with a smile or a nod, as if greeting an old friend.