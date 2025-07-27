Games people play

The noon heat clings to the cobblestones of Plaza Mayor as the ancient bells of Santa María chime three o’clock. In the heart of Aranda de Duero in Spain, where the aroma of slow-roasted lechazo (a young lamb dish) mingles with the earthy aroma of ripening grapes, a repository of human joy awaits behind a modest door. Right next to the Tourism Office in Plaza Mayor, the Museo de Juegos Tradicionales (museum of traditional games)—offers a compelling homage to the communal spirit of rural Europe. Carlos de la Villa, the president of Asociación Cultural La Tanguilla, opens the wooden door with a librarian’s reverence. “Welcome to a world before screens,” he smiles.

The museum holds over 200 documented games, including toys fashioned from bone, leather, and even

vegetables—a tribute to creativity born in humble origins. Its rotating exhibits also include clay figurines by artisans across Spain. “La Rana, for instance, was not merely a game,” Carlos explains, gesturing towards an intricately carved, green iron frog with its mouth agape, waiting eternally for brass coins to find their mark. “It was the centrepiece of village festivals, where young men would compete for the favour of señoritas, and where grandfathers would demonstrate their enduring skill to wide-eyed grandchildren.” The game, requiring precision and patience, mirrors its Indian cousin pitthu.