Games people play
The noon heat clings to the cobblestones of Plaza Mayor as the ancient bells of Santa María chime three o’clock. In the heart of Aranda de Duero in Spain, where the aroma of slow-roasted lechazo (a young lamb dish) mingles with the earthy aroma of ripening grapes, a repository of human joy awaits behind a modest door. Right next to the Tourism Office in Plaza Mayor, the Museo de Juegos Tradicionales (museum of traditional games)—offers a compelling homage to the communal spirit of rural Europe. Carlos de la Villa, the president of Asociación Cultural La Tanguilla, opens the wooden door with a librarian’s reverence. “Welcome to a world before screens,” he smiles.
The museum holds over 200 documented games, including toys fashioned from bone, leather, and even
vegetables—a tribute to creativity born in humble origins. Its rotating exhibits also include clay figurines by artisans across Spain. “La Rana, for instance, was not merely a game,” Carlos explains, gesturing towards an intricately carved, green iron frog with its mouth agape, waiting eternally for brass coins to find their mark. “It was the centrepiece of village festivals, where young men would compete for the favour of señoritas, and where grandfathers would demonstrate their enduring skill to wide-eyed grandchildren.” The game, requiring precision and patience, mirrors its Indian cousin pitthu.
The museum encompasses two rooms on the first floor and one underground, each dedicated to different aspects of traditional games, representing not only Spain but various corners of the world. In their glass enclosures, the bolos pins—early relatives of ten-pin bowling—watch over the room. Their surfaces, polished smooth by countless hands, bear memories of evening competitions that once echoed through village squares across Castilla y León. The similarity to India’s gilli danda is unmistakable—both games require hand-eye coordination, both serve as bridges between generations, and both are now threatened by the digital revolution.
Carlos demonstrates tanga, a game of strategy played with small stones on a wooden board. “This board has seen more negotiations than the Spanish parliament,” he chuckles, his fingers moving the pieces with the fluidity of muscle memory. “It is not only a museum but a meeting point.” Carlos says.
Staffed by dedicated volunteers, Museo de Juegos Tradicionales demonstrates how community-driven cultural preservation can thrive even without massive institutional support. In wooden tops and stone marbles, in carved frogs and weathered boards, lies nothing less than the accumulated wisdom of human joy—waiting patiently for the next child to discover that the best games have always been those that bring us together.