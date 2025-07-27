In the shadow of the serpent

Some 317 kilometers south of Darwin, the mirror-still waters of the Katherine River cut a path through towering sandstone cliffs in Australia’s Top End. Here lies Nitmiluk National Park, where land, legend, and time are inseparable. The red rock walls sculpted over millennia glow in the sun’s passage, and their ancient presence speaks to something deep and silent in the soul.

In the language of the Jawoyn people, traditional custodians of this land, Nitmiluk means “cicada place”. Legend says, the Rainbow Serpent Bolung, a powerful creation spirit, carried water in his dilly bag and carved the gorge into being. It was Nabilil, a dragon-like ancestral figure, who named the gorge after hearing the nit-nit song of the cicadas echoing through its stone corridors. Formerly known to outsiders as Katherine Gorge, the park was officially handed back to the Jawoyn in 1989. Since then, the name Nitmiluk has reclaimed its place—not just on maps, but in the cultural revival of a people whose connection to the land spans tens of thousands of years. Today, 17 Jawoyn clans collectively manage the park, reinvesting tourism revenue directly into their communities.