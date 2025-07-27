The world is its oyster

Most seaside towns are known for their beaches—but not Whitstable. This quietly charming town on England’s southeast coast has earned its fame thanks to oysters.

Located on the north coast of Kent, at the convergence of the Swale and the Greater Thames Estuary, Whitstable lies just 8 km from Canterbury and 3 km from Herne Bay. Oysters have been cultivated here since Roman times, and their legacy lives on in every menu, market stall, and souvenir across the town.

“Our location is perfect for oyster cultivation,” says Darryl Brooks of the Whitstable Oyster Company, one of Europe’s oldest firms, dating back to the 1400s. “The mix of fresh water from the Swale and salt water from the Thames Estuary, combined with sunlight and plankton-rich tides, creates ideal conditions for oysters to thrive.”

Whitstable’s oyster legacy stretches back nearly 2,000 years, to when the Romans first discovered and exported them across the empire. “By the 1850s, we were sending around 80 million oysters annually to London’s Billingsgate Market,” Brooks says. Today, oyster beds still line the tidal flats offshore, while empty shells are stacked by the beach for recycling.