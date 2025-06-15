Making waves, hugging the shore

If you’ve been on the sea for much of your life, it is natural to be at sea. Navy Captain Gaurav Gautam, wife Vaidehi and daughter Kaeya are riding the wave of a unique exploration: The Reeva Project, their Insta handle named after their yacht reflects the fact that they have made the ocean their home. They navigate their lives using mariner’s charts and relax in secret coves and tranquil marinas. Each dawn, they set sail on the Reeva—a 42-footer boat painted crimson and white—they exult in feeling the cool sea breeze on their skin, hoisting the sails, and tugging on ropes as they chart their course. Gaurav’s passion for seafaring led him and his family to make the moving home their idea of life.

The concept of living on the sea is romantic, but a sailor’s life is more than just Sinbad’s adventures—only those with the necessary skill set and discipline can survive. Says the 49-year-old Gaurav, “While you need skills, it’s not difficult to learn to sail.” The day is well organised. “I finish repairs and chores before the day progresses; the sun is merciless after 11 am. We sleep early, since daylight comes early,” he adds. The yacht has two rooms that can sleep six people. Gaurav prefers sleeping in the salon which can be converted into a two-bed space because it is at the centre of the boat; besides he can keep a watch on equipment, winds, data, etc.