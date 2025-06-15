Making waves, hugging the shore

If you’ve been on the sea for much of your life, it is natural to be at sea. Navy Captain Gaurav Gautam, wife Vaidehi and daughter Kaeya are riding the wave of a unique exploration: The Reeva Project, their Insta handle named after their yacht reflects the fact that they have made the ocean their home. They navigate their lives using mariner’s charts and relax in secret coves and tranquil marinas. Each dawn, they set sail on the Reeva—a 42-footer boat painted crimson and white—they exult in feeling the cool sea breeze on their skin, hoisting the sails, and tugging on ropes as they chart their course. Gaurav’s passion for seafaring led him and his family to make the moving home their idea of life.
The concept of living on the sea is romantic, but a sailor’s life is more than just Sinbad’s adventures—only those with the necessary skill set and discipline can survive. Says the 49-year-old Gaurav, “While you need skills, it’s not difficult to learn to sail.” The day is well organised. “I finish repairs and chores before the day progresses; the sun is merciless after 11 am. We sleep early, since daylight comes early,” he adds. The yacht has two rooms that can sleep six people. Gaurav prefers sleeping in the salon which can be converted into a two-bed space because it is at the centre of the boat; besides he can keep a watch on equipment, winds, data, etc.
The first meal on board is a smoothie around 11.30 am. Their last meal at 6 pm, all one pot meals. They buy groceries and utilities once a month when they dock at an island. “Kaeya, who is 15 and in a boarding school now, joins us during her breaks. She is in a phase where she wants speed. Sailing, though, requires a lot of patience,” says Gaurav, who was posted at Mumbai, Cochin, Vishakhapatnam when he was in the Navy.
While posted in Porbandar, Gaurav decided to make his dream of a home on a sail boat a reality. “I had been daydreaming about it for the past 10 years, watching videos, talking to families doing it. I asked Vaidehi, and she came on board. It took us a year to get things organised,” grins Gaurav. Buying a yacht is a costly affair—up to $3 million—but with the pandemic raging in 2021, they found one to fit their budget. Their monthly expenditure right now is Rs 1.5-2 lakh, which they want to bring down to Rs 70,000. “We found a boat owned by an American couple, who had been living on it for 20 years. We bought it in Malaysia, and were lucky since they guided us every step. Mine is a boat with high pedigree. In history, only 168 of her kind were built, and most are still sailing,” he says proudly. After his retirement in 2022, the family took the leap of faith.
Then came the onerous task of permits, extensions, paperwork, visas, etc. “In India, paperwork is extensive, so we use an agent,” says Gaurav. The journey has had its hurdles. “We broke things, engines conked off in between countries,” recalls 46-year-old Vaidehi, adding, “Kaeya was our most positive influence—her enthusiasm egged us on.” Their friends’ circle now is any vessel they pass. They met a Ukrainian and Russian couple recently, and their Pakistani electrician is a blessing. “Borders are on land, on the sea they are diluted and humanity is universal,” the couple says. Often when paths, weather, winds and itineraries allow, they catch up with buddy sailors on an island for potluck. “It’s BYOB. You bring what you eat or drink, including utensils so it’s not a burden on the host,” adds Gaurav.
A Briton and his partner often ‘buddy boat’ with them—a trend in the sailing community where sailboats remain around 10-15 miles of each other, and travel together. “The sailing community is immensely helpful. If you need tools, spares, guidance or information, they will help you. We share updated information on WhatsApp and FB groups,” adds Vaidehi.
Their next trip will be to Indonesia and the Philippines. “We share our duties. His expertise is sailing, but he also needs to rest. That’s when I take over the watch,” Vaidehi says. The husband interjects, “She has to be as competent as me. If I fall overboard, she should be able to turn the boat around, get me out in bad weather. I take the lead in sailing; she in immigration, customs, finances and budgeting.”
Every route is mapped, researched, charted, and since underwater terrain changes, they admit to hitting a few sand banks. The Indian Ocean is Gaurav’s favourite, though sailors find it tricky to navigate. Their takeaway? Stay away from the equator, away from high winds and follow calm weather, and visas. They are right now in Johar Bahru, but their bucket list is long—from seeing the fjords of Norway to orangutans in Borneo. “We are travelling not touristing. The weather is our north star,” says Gaurav, as the family sets out for their next port. Sea Ahoy!