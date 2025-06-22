India on the high seas

India is witnessing a sea change—literally. Cruise tourism, once considered a niche or luxury segment, is rapidly gaining popularity among Indian travellers. Desi tourists are seeking more than just destinations; they crave experiences. Cruises, that used to be a niche entertainment for people with fat wallets have been democratised. They are offering the middle-class Indian travellers from the Tier-2 cities a seamless blend of leisure, luxury, and entertainment. Aboard the luxurious, 15-deck ‘Independence of the Seas’, there is little the members cannot have: gourmet dining, Broadway-caliber shows, art auctions, and starlit movie nights by the pool. Says Bengaluru-based writer Namita Gupta, who embarked on a Europe luxury cruise “We wanted to experience something magical, something larger than life.” She chose Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas—the world’s largest cruise ship. “It was like floating in a five-star resort. Michelin-level dining, open to sky pool deck, champagne at every hour,” she says. To get wet, you don’t have to take a dip in the cerulean waters: on board is the 40-foot-long FlowRider surf simulator to ride the 30,000 gallons of water rushing towards you as friends and family cheer you on from a mini stadium seating.
Many Indian travellers like Gupta, who once viewed cruises with mild curiosity, are now hooked. “We used to think a Europe tour or a Maldives villa was the pinnacle of indulgence,” she says, adding “Now, cruising in a floating mansion with a private infinity pool feels like the real dream come true.”
The shift isn’t just a trend—it’s backed by numbers. As per the Tourism Ministry, in 2023, over 2,00,000 Indians took to the seas. Skift, a New York-based travel data company, estimates out of roughly 4,70,000 travellers who took cruises in India in 2023-2024, 80 per cent were Indians. The number is only expected to soar. The government has invested in new infrastructure projects such as the upcoming Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and set new policies to lure global cruise liners. Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam are being developed as cruise terminals, while homegrown operators like Cordelia Cruises are making waves with domestic itineraries that explore India’s western coast and beyond.
“We are not adapting cruising for India. We are building cruising for India,” says Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises, one among India’s few premium cruise lines. “Our vision is to give Indian travellers an experience that reflects their values, tastes, and love for togetherness. The response has shown us that this is only the beginning,” he adds.
International cruise liners such as Costa Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line are tapping into the Indian market, offering tailored packages, Indian cuisine on board, and Bollywood-style entertainment. The success of fly-cruise packages to destinations like Singapore, Dubai, and the Mediterranean is no drop in the ocean, but a tide.
“With 7,500 km of coastline and over 14,000 km of navigable rivers, India is uniquely poised to become a powerhouse in both ocean and river cruise tourism, a dual opportunity that’s largely untapped,” says Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Leisure travel & MICE at Thomas Cook (India) Limited. The Government’s Cruise Bharat Mission and Maritime India Vision-2030 are laying the groundwork to make the desi luxury cruise dream take to the sea. “Cruises have emerged as a highly viable travel option for Indian consumers by eliminating the complexities of multiple visas, offer seamless travel between destinations and combine accommodation, dining, entertainment and sightseeing into one,” Kale adds.
Varun Chadha, CEO, Tirun Travel Marketing, India’s exclusive representative for Royal Caribbean Cruises, says, “We are seeing growing interest from travel groups, families and friends travelling together, especially those celebrating milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries.”
Cruise vacations are becoming more affordable and accessible. Short-haul cruises, ranging from two-five nights are increasingly popular among first-time travellers. The idea of boarding a ship from an Indian port, without needing a international visa is appealing for those who dream of fair winds and following the seas. India is sailing into a new hirozon by aiming to reach 25 lakh passengers per year by 2029.