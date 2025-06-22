Let’s get Personal

Nestled in the mist-shrouded hills of Coorg, Evolve Back Chikkana Halli Estate rises from the coffee plantations like a grand colonial vision reimagined. The resort’s palatial façade, with its imposing columns and wraparound verandas, gives way to interiors where hand-carved rosewood furniture sits beneath soaring timber-beamed ceilings. Meanwhile, across the country in Rajasthan’s golden desert, Mihir Garh stands as a sand castle made manifest—its curved, fortress-like walls blending seamlessly into the dunes surrounding it.
Inside, each of the nine suites features private plunge pools and fireplaces set into mud-plastered walls adorned with intricate mirror work that catches and multiplies the desert light. Though separated by geography and aesthetics, these boutique properties speak a shared language of authenticity. As luxury travel in India evolves, boutique hotels are gaining momentum because they offer what large chains often cannot—experiences that are deeply personal, rooted in local context, and thoughtfully curated. They are smaller, have fewer than 100 rooms, which have individuality as their calling card. Like the Old Lighthouse Bristow in Kochi which has been converted into a boutique hotel from a lighthouse. The Haveli Dharampura in Old Delhi, a 14-room Mughal-era building, two centuries old where kite flying is a welcome amusement for patrons: it even bagged a UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The Saraca Hotel Lucknow is an Art Deco building built in 1936 and echoes the ‘tehzeeb’ of Lucknow’s kothis. The Sawantwad Palace, built by Khem Sawant III in the 18th century as his royal home in the Sindhudurg foothills; at this art hotel items of Ganjifa art and lacquerware made by skilled local artisans are collectibles; Ooty’s British era King’s Cliff, that was once the home of Lady Maybn and Lord Reginald overlooking the Blue Mountains with a fireplace in every room; the Sheikhpura Kothi in Haryana built in 1921 which has four poster beds with its own small ceiling fans; the six-suite La Villa 19th-century building serving French classics like leek fondue in Puducherry—the mother of boutique hotels culture in India.
Boutique hotels became popular sometime after the first phase of the pandemic. As the global travel market started opening up and people became more confident about travelling, they started prioritising experiences above comfort. The big hotel chains suddenly seemed impersonal, with a one-size-fitsall worldview. Travellers needed more and with the economy picking up, had the means to splurge on personalised experiences. The last two years have seen the boutique hotel trend skyrocket. Its market size was valued at USD 25.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 per cent by 2030.
Boutique hotels are hotels with a unique personality. Each one is distinctly different from the other. While in size and capacity, they are smaller than big chain hotels, it’s in the details they win brownie points. “What we’re witnessing is a beautiful evolution in how guests define luxury,” says Ayu Tripathi, Director, Aahana Resort. “Our guests value both exceptional comfort and meaningful connections. They seek places that feel like an extension of themselves where luxury isn’t just about amenities but about creating a space to reconnect with what truly matters.” The hospitality landscape is experiencing a profound transformation, with discerning travellers seeking more than just opulent accommodations. High-net-worth individuals are often seasoned travellers who have experienced everything from grand luxury hotels to all-inclusive resorts, aware of both their advantages and drawbacks, and today they are the driving force behind the rising revenue of boutique hotels.
North, South, East or West, the boutique hospitality experience of esoteric India spans cultures and customs.
Today’s discerning travellers seek a genuine connection to nature, local culture, and one’s own sense of wellbeing. Take for instance, The Kyagar, nestled along the ancient Silk Route in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. Visitors here love the village walk to the nearby Kyagar village, which is mostly agrarian and is still untouched by modernisation.
A visit to the 250-year-old aristocratic Zimskhang home run by three women of different generations is a learning experience about the Ladakhi way of living. Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, showcases how thoughtful design can transform a landscape. “Aahana was designed not to impose on nature but to blend with it. We’ve used refurbished wood from Alang’s historic ships and collaborated with local artisans to handcraft everything from chandeliers to bedside tables,” says Tripathi, adding, “Luxury here isn’t about opulence, it’s quiet indulgence.”
Boutique hotels can give large chains a run for their money with experiences curated specially for each traveller like sampling authentic regional dishes like Bhatt ki churkani, Aloo ke gutke, Fiddlehead quiche and Bhang ki chutney at The Kumaon in Binsar, Uttarakhand, where one can explore the unique, foraged ingredients that shape the region’s culinary traditions. The jam-making experience, where chefs guide visitors in process of crafting jams from fresh local fruits using traditional methods is a much-loved experience by patrons.
Equally loved is Punjab, that land of larger than life kings. Ran Baas—The Palace, set within Patiala’s 18th-century Qila Mubarak, opened in November 2024 as Punjab’s first luxury boutique palace hotel. This 35-suite property, restored by renowned conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, blends Mughal, Rajput, Sikh, and early Colonial design influences. The design showcases intricate floral frescoes, hand-carved sandstone jaalis, and high-vaulted ceilings, with each suite carefully curated with custom-period furniture and artwork inspired by original palace motifs.
At Aahana, dining is a true farm-to-table experience. “Our Kumaoni thali highlights local flavours like Munsiyari rajma, sourced directly from farmers,” says Executive Chef Manoj Kumar. Seasonal menus feature mandua rotis with pahadi ghee in winter and Buransh sherbet in summer, infused with wild Himalayan herbs and homegrown spices. Signature dishes include Pahadi mutton curry, Jhangora, and the zesty Sanna hua neebu. Kiyo is another hospitality that boasts a curated collection of boutique mountain homes.
Rooted in the philosophy of slow living, each Kiyo property is located across lesser-explored hill destinations. “These intimate settings allow for authentic connections both with loved ones and with the destinations themselves,” says Shashank Agrawal, Founder and Managing Partner, Kiyo Stays. Shambhavi Singh, Director at Royal Heritage Haveli, Jaipur, says, “Luxury in India is about authenticity, connection, and character.
My mother has personally designed each of our 23 suites, and we offer cooking classes using my grandmother’s recipes. These personal touches create a sense of home and heritage that you can’t find in larger hotels.” This change is driven by a desire to embrace experiences that offer comfort, nature, and serenity all in one space. Jayant Singh, Managing Partner of Treehouse Hotel and Resorts, points out, “At the heart of this trend is a movement away from the uniformity of large hotel chains and toward spaces that are rooted in local culture, and service that feels personal.”
The rise of boutique hotels represents not merely a trend but a fundamental reimagining of luxury itself—where exclusivity is measured not by ostentation but by the depth of connection. The South with its hills and plains, mountains and valleys, beaches and rivers and cultural gastronomy and hyper-local ingredients is boutique hotel paradise. At the Malabar House Fort Kochi in Kerala, the Kuttanad Community Experience, gives you a peek into the lives of people living by the Kerala backwaters. A boat takes visitors along the narrow backwater canals of Pulincunnu, where a local guide explains the surrounding flora and fauna. At one of the stops, a family matriarch invites you into her 100-year-old home and serves you typical Kerala specialities like rice puttu or appam on a banana leaf.
One can even witness the art of toddy tapping, and relish some fresh toddy. Food apart, a compelling boutique hotels tell their stories through thoughtful design and architecture that connect visitors to local heritage. At Mantra Koodam near Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, the property is modelled after a traditional agraharam, with 24 Mantra cottages and two Panniyar illams that reflect estate-style architecture. Built using local materials like clay tiles and uncut stone, the property features furniture crafted from Andipanthal wood by chariot artisans. The Serai Chikmagalur in Karnataka has architecture deeply intertwined with its coffee plantation setting. “With coffee in our roots, we wanted to create a place where guests could truly experience its legacy.
We used rosewood from our estates to add warmth to the villas and worked with local artisans to craft furniture that reflected the beauty of the region,” says Venkatesh M, Director of Serai Resorts. Sustainability has evolved from a marketing buzzword to an essential component of boutique hotel operations. Mantra exemplifies this approach. “We want to create harmony between hospitality, nature, and the community,” says General Manager Harish Venkat.
Woods at Sasan takes a similarly holistic approach. “Sustainability is a part of how we do things at The Serai,” asserts Venkatesh, adding, “Our farm-to-table meals use fresh, local ingredients, with traditional dishes served on banana leaves.” Speaking on Rakkh Resort’s low environmental footprint, founder Rajat Rialch shares, “We use natural spring water from our own source.” The resort sources wheat, maize, lentils, milk, and vegetables through long-term agreements with local farmers, boosting the rural economy. Notably, 95 per cent of Rakkh’s staff are hired from nearby villages, reducing outward migration. The kitchen at Kara turns out home-style Keralite fare, from tangy fish moilee with red matta rice and a piquant coconut chutney to aval nanachathu, a jaggery-based rice dessert. “Hiring locally and building lasting supply relationships are key pillars of our sustainability model,” Rialch adds
Hidden in the narrow lanes of Bawali village, 60 km from Kolkata, Rajbari Bawali rises like a vision from another era. Dating back nearly three centuries, it was once the stately home of landed gentry. Today, thanks to Kolkata-based entrepreneur Ajay Rawla, it has been meticulously resurrected and transformed into an elegant boutique hotel. Guests stepping into the central courtyard are greeted by an imposing façade: a grand pediment sits above a portico supported by Corinthian pillars, reached by a flight of wide stone steps. Pink bougainvillaea spills down either side. Crowning the mansion is a single arched ruin—left untouched during restoration—a poetic remnant of the past. Likewise, at Kara near Fort Kochi's Parade Ground, MF Husain and KG Subramanyan paintings jostle with photographs by Naveen Kishore and an exquisite Manjit Bawa tapestry. Abhishek Poddar, art collector and the owner of the property, says the place is all about "tasteful minimalism". The ethnic stamp is all around—furnishings sourced from weavers in Kannur, traditional brass coffee filters, and of course the ubiquitous planter's chair for siestas.
At the Rambha Palace near Odisha’s Chilika Lake, restored by Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte, a prominent Konark Chakra carved from the same stone as the Konark Sun Temple cannot be missed. High ceilings, elegant four-poster beds, bathrooms covered in veined Italian marble, freestanding tubs epitomise luxury. Tucked deep within the rolling greens of the 1,400-acre Durrung Tea Estate, The Postcard Hotel in Assam is more than a place to stay—it’s an invitation to slow down, breathe deeply, and live the rhythms of tea country. Wake to the scent of fresh tea leaves and birdsong drifting through misty air. Walk barefoot on dew-soaked earth as the sun rises over the estate.
From the colonial charm of the Planters’ Bungalow to the secluded elegance of Luxury Chalets nestled in the gardens, every corner of the hotel is designed to immerse you in nature and Assam’s storied tea legacy. At the table, discover Assam on a plate—hearty tribal recipes inspired by the Singpho and Ahom communities, infused with local herbs, spices, and traditions passed down through generations. For those looking for where the wild things are, there is the Diphlu River Lodge, nestled at the edge of Kaziranga National Park. With its thatchedroof cottages built on stilts and inspired by local Mishing tribal architecture, the lodge blends seamlessly into its lush surroundings.
Guests wake to the distant call of hornbills and fall asleep to the rhythmic hum of the forest. The cuisine mirrors the landscape—fresh, local Assamese dishes served in an open-air dining area that overlooks the river, often visited by elephants at dusk. It is less a hotel, more a quiet dialogue between man and nature. In back of beyond Murshidabad, the Cossimbazar Rajbari offers more than a stay—it’s a step back into a forgotten royal past. As you wander through echoing courtyards under the gaze of vintage chandeliers, the scent of mango blossoms drifts in from the gardens, and the quiet hum of history lingers in every carved doorway. With just 14 suites, each layered in old-world charm, your days unfold in slow rhythm: sipping tea on marble balconies, savouring rich Bengali thalis, and tracing the footsteps of nawabs through guided walks and museum tales. It’s a soulful escape—equal parts regal and restful.
The same can be said about Calcutta Bungalow. Sheltered in the narrow lanes of Shyambazar, it is more than just a boutique hotel—it’s a lovingly restored 1920s townhouse that transports guests to a bygone era. From its weathered wooden doors to the intricate tilework and antique furnishings, every corner tells a story of the city’s rich, layered heritage. Visitors are struck by the seamless blend of colonial, Bengali, and Art Deco design. The six rooms, each named after a historic neighbourhood—Ballygunge, Shyambazar, Burrabazar—boast handpicked vintage artefacts, traditional fabrics, and period furniture. Mornings begin with the aroma of Bengali breakfasts wafting from the kitchen: luchi, aloor dom, and melt-in-the-mouth sandesh. The terrace offers a glimpse of the quintessential North Kolkata tableau. The place is not in the touristy south but deliberately rooted in the old city’s soul, where every lane echoes with history. There’s no gloss, no pretence—just a genuine attempt to honour the memory of a city that refuses to forget itself.
The House of MG in Ahmedabad approaches sustainability as an inherent value rather than a marketing strategy. “We didn’t set out to ‘be sustainable’—it came naturally to us,” says Founder and Director Abhay Mangaldas. “From the start, we used only local crafts and handmade materials—bamboo, cane, Kutchh and Saurashtra textiles, upcycled dhurries from Jaipur, and recycled wood furniture by local carpenters.” Set in the quiet village of Guirim in Goa, each room at The Verve Estate has its own story: the regal 550sqft French Room with its gilded vanity, carved armchairs, and a Parisian-style freestanding bathtub; a loft perched 10ft above in a bedroom that was originally a kitchen, with a vintage folding desk; an exposed laterite wall adorned with letters and photographs (found while restoring the home).
For those looking for an immersive local experience, the staff offers guided tours through Mapusa’s vibrant spice stalls. On the way to the ancient Buddhist valleys of Lahaul and Spiti, Sitara Himalaya is a glorious showcase of Tibetan rugs, ornamental blue and white china, a bold brass work by Vikram Goyal, handpainted murals of hummingbirds and mountain passes, vases of flowers, and the earthy smell of juniper berry incense. On one wall, two embroidered Chamba Rumal panels, sewn by local women, depict scenes from the story of Krishna. The hot water plunge pool is scented with Himalayan Deodar, while the infrared sauna.
At Woods at Sasan in Gir, Gujarat, architecture follows a biophilic philosophy that honours the natural landscape. Built using local Bela stone and lime plaster for natural cooling, its 38 villas feature handcrafted furniture made from reclaimed wood and bamboo. “Our architecture follows the land’s natural contours with only 12-17 per cent built footprint, preserving dense tree cover,” says General Manager, Chandan SG. The House of MG in Ahmedabad tells a different kind of architectural story—one of restoration and rebirth.
“This was my great-grandfather Mangaldas Girdhardas’ ancestral home,” says Abhay Mangaldas. In 1995, the house—abandoned for nearly 50 years—was in disrepair. “No one else in the family bid for it during asset division, so I did,” he recalls. That decision transformed a forgotten heritage home into one of Ahmedabad’s most iconic hospitality addresses. In the Himalayas, Rakkh Resort in Dharamshala embraces vernacular building techniques. “We used local slate, wood, and mud wherever possible,” shares founder Rajat Rialch.
“Traditional slate roofing, known for its insulation, features across key structures. Some public buildings follow the Kath-Kuni style—an iconic Himachali technique. We also collaborated with potters from Andretta, known for blue pottery, and local potters to create art installations throughout the property.” As the hospitality landscape evolves, boutique hotels stand out by offering warmth, soul, and a genuine sense of place. The rise of boutique hotels is not just a trend, it’s a response to a world that increasingly values experiences over excess, and meaning over materialism.