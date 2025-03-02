Every Pet has Its Day

When Sajal Dubey, a 27-year-old Dubai based businessman, boarded an Air India flight with his dog—Taco—he was overjoyed. “I was thrilled to see Taco beside me, gazing out the window,” Dubey recalls. “This was the first time he could travel with me in the cabin.” Until recently, Taco was confined to the cargo hold during flights—an experience Dubey found “cumbersome” and “distressing”. The turbulence can cause significant discomfort, and much like a first-time flyer, pets can get frightened during takeoff, he explains. Driven by a strong emotional bond between pets and their parents, pet travel–once a niche indulgence–has evolved into a multimillion-dollar market. Millennials and Gen Zs see their pets as emotional anchors. As per a Research Nester report, the pet travel services market, valued at $2.1 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $7 billion by 2037, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7 percent. This burgeoning demand is reverberating across the travel industry, compelling airlines, hotels, and travel professionals to rewrite their policies.

India’s aviation sector has quickly embraced this furry phenomenon. In November 2022, Akasa Air, a relatively new domestic carrier, rolled out its “Pets on Akasa” service, welcoming small dogs and cats weighing up to 10 kg in the cabin. By August 2024, the airline celebrated transporting its 5,000th pet, further underscoring its growing commitment to pet-friendly travel. According to the airline, the most popular routes for pet travel were Bengaluru-Delhi, Delhi-Bengaluru and MumbaiDelhi, with Bengaluru emerging as the leading pet travel hub.

However, Dubey feels flying on international flights with pets is “unmatched” and “smoother” compared to Indian flights. “Unlike the extra baggage procedures in India, I was able to pre-book separate tickets for my dogs. I could conveniently email all the required vaccination certificates and complete the mandatory checks for pet export to the UAE. The entire process felt more streamlined and efficient,” he explains on his experience with Etihad Airways