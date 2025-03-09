Pitching luxury

I magine an Instagram-worthy sunset over tranquil backwaters, with a sky full of stars. As the evening winds down, you retreat to your air-conditioned tent and cosy up on a plush queen-sized bed with a luxurious duvet. Welcome to glamping—where the beauty of nature meets the comfort of luxury. Instead of roughing it out in a basic tent, glampers enjoy well-designed accommodations with plush furnishings, en-suite bathrooms, and in-tent entertainment.

Maharashtra is embracing this modern travel trend with its first-ever Eco-Glamping Festival in Girnare, near Nashik. Nestled by the Gangapur Dam backwaters, this tent city offers a unique blend of elegance, adventure, and serenity. A festival highlight is the immersive indigenous cooking experience, where visitors can uncover the secrets of authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. The menu features local favourites like spicy Misal pav (sprouted bean curry), Bajra bhakri (pearl millet flatbread), Puran poli (sweet chickpea flatbread), Katta chi amti (dal in local masalas), and Kurdaya (fryums).

For those who appreciate fine wine, Nashik offers an unforgettable viticulture experience. Known as India’s wine capital, the city is home to renowned wineries like Sula. Visitors can stroll through lush vineyards, taste ripe grapes, and even participate in the harvest. Guided tours take you behind the scenes of the winemaking process, culminating in wine-tasting sessions where you can refine your palate and savour different varieties.