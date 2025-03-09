Pitching luxury

I magine an Instagram-worthy sunset over tranquil backwaters, with a sky full of stars. As the evening winds down, you retreat to your air-conditioned tent and cosy up on a plush queen-sized bed with a luxurious duvet. Welcome to glamping—where the beauty of nature meets the comfort of luxury. Instead of roughing it out in a basic tent, glampers enjoy well-designed accommodations with plush furnishings, en-suite bathrooms, and in-tent entertainment.
Maharashtra is embracing this modern travel trend with its first-ever Eco-Glamping Festival in Girnare, near Nashik. Nestled by the Gangapur Dam backwaters, this tent city offers a unique blend of elegance, adventure, and serenity. A festival highlight is the immersive indigenous cooking experience, where visitors can uncover the secrets of authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. The menu features local favourites like spicy Misal pav (sprouted bean curry), Bajra bhakri (pearl millet flatbread), Puran poli (sweet chickpea flatbread), Katta chi amti (dal in local masalas), and Kurdaya (fryums).
For those who appreciate fine wine, Nashik offers an unforgettable viticulture experience. Known as India’s wine capital, the city is home to renowned wineries like Sula. Visitors can stroll through lush vineyards, taste ripe grapes, and even participate in the harvest. Guided tours take you behind the scenes of the winemaking process, culminating in wine-tasting sessions where you can refine your palate and savour different varieties.
For a deeper cultural experience, visit Panchvati Ghat, the sacred Triveni Sangam where the Godavari, Aruna, and Varuna rivers converge. As the sun sets, the site comes alive with the evening aarti, as priests lift their maha aarti diyas, offering prayers to the river deity. Take in the soothing aroma of flowers and incense before strolling through the ghat to discover centuries-old temples. A visit to Trimbakeshwar jyotirlinga, one of India’s 12 sacred jyotirlingas, is a journey into rich spiritual heritage. Surrounded by the serene Brahmagiri Hills, this temple boasts exquisite carvings and stunning architecture.
History and nature lovers shouldn’t miss the Pandavleni Caves, built by Buddhist monks in the 2nd century BCE. Just eight km from Nashik city, these ancient caves—among Maharashtra’s oldest—a cluster of 24, feature intricate sculptures and inscriptions carved into basalt rock. Cave 3, the largest and most striking, houses a grand stupa, sculpted idols, a spacious prayer hall, and meditation cells, reflecting the site’s rich spiritual legacy. At sunset, the view of Nashik from the summit is ethereal— perfect for quiet reflection or family time amid nature.
With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, adventure, and gastronomy, Nashik’s Eco-Glamping Festival offers a perfect escape for travellers seeking both relaxation and exploration.