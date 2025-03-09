Silence of the lands

A long weekend is approaching, and your WhatsApp group is already buzzing with destination ideas: a peaceful stay in Rajasthan’s Bundi, known for its historic stepwells; a slow stargazing night near Raj Gunda Valley in Himachal; or a silent retreat in a remote village of Dharamshala. Sounds familiar? That’s ‘silent travel’—a growing trend, especially among Gen Z travellers.

As the world grows louder, silence is having its moment. More travellers are trading bustling hotspots and chaotic tourist destinations for the soothing stillness of silent sanctuaries. This emerging trend—dubbed “silent tourism”—isn’t just a new way to travel; it reflects a lifestyle shift that prioritises inner peace over external stimulation.

“Many travellers now seek destinations that offer peace, natural beauty, and a slower pace of life. Silent tourism aligns with a broader wellness movement, emphasising mental clarity and the healing power of solitude,” says Chhavi Chadha, founder of Bespoke Tailormade Experiences.