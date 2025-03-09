Silence of the lands

A long weekend is approaching, and your WhatsApp group is already buzzing with destination ideas: a peaceful stay in Rajasthan’s Bundi, known for its historic stepwells; a slow stargazing night near Raj Gunda Valley in Himachal; or a silent retreat in a remote village of Dharamshala. Sounds familiar? That’s ‘silent travel’—a growing trend, especially among Gen Z travellers.
As the world grows louder, silence is having its moment. More travellers are trading bustling hotspots and chaotic tourist destinations for the soothing stillness of silent sanctuaries. This emerging trend—dubbed “silent tourism”—isn’t just a new way to travel; it reflects a lifestyle shift that prioritises inner peace over external stimulation.
“Many travellers now seek destinations that offer peace, natural beauty, and a slower pace of life. Silent tourism aligns with a broader wellness movement, emphasising mental clarity and the healing power of solitude,” says Chhavi Chadha, founder of Bespoke Tailormade Experiences.
The Rise of Silent Luxury
Travel, once synonymous with indulgence—lavish hotels, fine dining, and adventurepacked itineraries—is undergoing a ‘silent’ transformation. “There’s a growing desire for mindfulness and respite in a world that feels constantly connected and overstimulated,” says Chadha. In an era where even vacations are often dictated by social media updates, silence offers something rare: the chance to pause. Stripping away distractions forces people to confront their thoughts and recalibrate.
Earlier this year, Pooja Singh, a corporate professional from Delhi, embarked on such a journey. The 27-year-old backpacked to a remote village near Barot Valley in Himachal, choosing to stay at a comfortable lodge for three days. “I spent my time reading, listening to music, and occasionally chatting with locals during evening walks. I deliberately stayed away from shopping lanes, adventure sports, and exhausting treks,” she says.
“In India, destinations like Rishikesh, Spiti Valley, and Ziro Valley have become hubs for introspection and deep reflection,” Chadha adds
Staying Silent
Eco-lodges and remote retreats are at the forefront of this trend, offering soundproof accommodations in pristine settings. Imagine waking up to birdsong in a forest cabin or hearing only rustling leaves at a secluded mountaintop lodge—experiences that provide a mental and emotional pause from the chaos of daily life. Interestingly, monasteries— historically places of religious devotion—have become unlikely hotspots for silent tourism.
These age-old sanctuaries offer the perfect environment for reflection and clarity. Zen temples in Japan, Buddhist monasteries in Southeast Asia, and Christian abbeys in Europe have long attracted travelers seeking an escape from life’s noise.
Sudha K, a retired teacher from Chennai, sought solace in an Italian Benedictine monastery in December 2024 after losing her partner. “It wasn’t about religion for me,” she explains. “I needed space to process my grief without distractions. The silence and peace at the monastery gave me clarity and direction.” She returned home “with a lighter heart.”
Not So Noisy
Silent tourism isn’t just about destinations; it’s also about experiences that encourage stillness.
Unlike traditional hikes filled with chatter and the constant distraction of photography, silent walks encourage travellers to focus on their breathing, the rhythm of their footsteps, and their natural surroundings. Trails through Norway’s fjords, Spain’s Camino de Santiago, and India’s Himalayan foothills provide stunning settings for this meditative practice.
Retreats like Vipassana meditation take it a step further, mandating complete silence for days or even weeks. These retreats demand discipline and a willingness to engage in deep introspection.
Manish Mishra, a high-powered tech executive from Bengaluru, felt burnt out after years of career pressure. He enrolled in a three-week Vipassana retreat in Dharamshala in January. “The initial days were challenging,” he admits. “But as the silence deepened, I found clarity. I realised how much noise I carried within me.” Mishra returned to work with a fresh perspective and a commitment to preserving his newfound peace.
Even urban spaces are embracing the trend. In cities like Tokyo and New York, hotels now offer soundproof rooms and “digital detox” packages, allowing guests to retreat from urban noise without sacrificing modern comforts.
The Power of Silence
Silence is more than just the absence of noise—it’s a powerful therapeutic tool. Research has linked silence to reduced stress, enhanced creativity, and improved mental clarity. By activating the brain’s default mode network, it fosters self-reflection and problem-solving.
“Silence feels like an escape when life gets overwhelming,” says Dr. Ajit Dandekar, head of psychiatry and mental health at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. “During the holidays, people juggle work deadlines, social events, and constant noise. Silence offers space to breathe and reset.”