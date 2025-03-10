Down the memory lane: Moscow, a winter wonderland

As the summer sun shines brighter every passing day, I am reminded of my winter in Moscow more and more. A white blanket of snow that welcomed me as I stepped out of Moscow Airport in mid-December was a starkly different experience from the blinding heat of India's spring.

When I visited Moscow with other journalists, our guide and driver met us outside. Both were smiling warmly as they said, "You've arrived at the perfect time—this is the city's first snowfall."

However, no one seemed to pay much heed to them. Instead, mesmerized by the sight of snow, everyone eagerly pulled out their phones, clicking countless pictures of the white expanse, posing against it. For many of this group of journalists, including myself, it was our first experience with snow.

At that time, it seemed no one cared that the temperature was below freezing and the snow crunched beneath our feet. The gentle fall of snowflakes on our faces was an experience in itself. The entire airport seemed to have been taken over by snow, turning it into a dreamland.

Our reverie was broken when the driver said, "Please hurry, you have only three days to enjoy the snowfall and the city." We boarded the bus, but the picture-taking didn't stop. On the way, we clicked photos of snow-covered trees, cars and anything that caught our eye and transported us to a winter wonderland.