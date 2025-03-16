Tell it to the birds

Think of Udaipur, and shimmering lakes, grand palaces, and rich Rajput heritage comes to the mind. This City of Lakes has long enchanted visitors with the intricate architecture of the City Palace, romantic boat rides on Lake Pichola, and the serene charm of Fateh Sagar Lake. But beyond these postcard-perfect sights lies an unexpected treasure—Udaipur’s wetlands—teeming with birds.
These almost famous wetlands tell a different tale of nature’s delicate balance. Serving as natural flood regulators and groundwater reservoirs, wetlands play a critical role in city's ecosystem.
In January, the city earned global recognition by securing a spot on the prestigious Wetland Accredited Cities list—highlighting the city's commitment to wetland conservation.
A recent 2024 study recorded 17 roosting and 12 nesting bird species within the city limits, with lakeside trees and even bustling roadsides serving as prime nesting spots. In winter, the city also becomes a major attraction for many migratory birds.
“Although Udaipur isn’t yet a top bird-watching destination, you can spot nesting colonies of waterbirds at several places, even along the scenic walk to the City Palace museum,” says Gopi Sundar, co-chair, IUCN Stork, Ibis and Spoonbill Specialist Group, and one of the study’s researchers.
Take Fateh Sagar, for instance. Beyond the lakeside cafes and boating spots lies a quieter world—peripheral wetlands brimming with avian activity. “Early mornings here are magical, with mist rising off the water, silhouetted birds gliding gracefully, and the distant sounds of nature welcoming the day,” says Anushka Jain, a local naturalist who conducts birdwatching tours in the city.
Spot the common pochard, black kite, white-throated kingfisher, and other waterbirds. Or, take a leisurely walk or cycle along the banks.
For those craving solitude, Badi Lake offers a serene escape. Originally built to ensure water supply to city and its farmlands, this hidden gem now invites visitors to unwind amidst its pristine waters and scenic hills.
Visit during the golden hours, and you'll be greeted by picturesque landscapes, and frequent sightings of spotted owlets, Indian peafowl, bulbuls, doves and minivets. For adventure enthusiasts, a short hike up Bahubali Hills reveals panoramic views of Badi Lake and its wetlands.
If you’re willing to venture a little further, Menar, about 45 km from Udaipur, transforms into a birdwatcher’s paradise in winter—welcoming migratory birds from Central Asia and Europe, offering an unparalleled spectacle for nature enthusiasts. Top species to spot include the bar-headed geese, Asian openbill, painted storks, greater flamingo, red-crested pochard, and great-crested grebe.
“With the Aravalli Hills providing a dramatic backdrop, Menar is perfect for photography, nature walks, and peaceful reflection. The village community takes pride in its ‘Bird Village’ status, actively participating in conservation efforts. Visitors can engage, and learn about traditional ecological practices,” says Jain.