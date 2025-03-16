Tell it to the birds

Think of Udaipur, and shimmering lakes, grand palaces, and rich Rajput heritage comes to the mind. This City of Lakes has long enchanted visitors with the intricate architecture of the City Palace, romantic boat rides on Lake Pichola, and the serene charm of Fateh Sagar Lake. But beyond these postcard-perfect sights lies an unexpected treasure—Udaipur’s wetlands—teeming with birds.

These almost famous wetlands tell a different tale of nature’s delicate balance. Serving as natural flood regulators and groundwater reservoirs, wetlands play a critical role in city's ecosystem.

In January, the city earned global recognition by securing a spot on the prestigious Wetland Accredited Cities list—highlighting the city's commitment to wetland conservation.