The Sounds and Scents of Salalah

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the soaring Dhofar Mountains, the city of Salalah in Oman is a striking anomaly in the Arabian Peninsula. An aerial view reveals stark contrast—vast arid stretches and sand dunes of the Rub’ al Khali Desert abruptly giving way to a sliver of green—especially during monsoon. Banana plantations line the streets and coconut palms sway along the coastline.

A few minutes away from the Sultan Qaboos Mosque, a fine specimen of Omani architecture, is the bustling Al Haffa Souq. Concentrate hard enough and you hear a faint soft crackling.It is the sound of frankincense burning in ornate mabkharas (holders) in almost every shop, filling the air with a woody, and citrus-infused aroma. Once as valuable as gold, frankincense has been Oman’s prized export for millennia. There is a noticeable similarity with dhuno or loban; but frankincense is also eaten in small doses. A sip of frankincense tea is a must-try Oman speciality!

Salalah’s true magic unfolds beyond the city limits. As the Khareef or seasonal monsoon arrives, the region transforms into a mist-laden paradise and the sounds of nature take over.A short drive away, Wadi Darbat becomes an idyllic picnic spot, where turquoise pools shimmer with the Travertine Curtain waterfall in the backdrop.