A blend of the northeast

On a balmy summer evening, the promise of a great view leads you on a 30-metre climb up a metal staircase protruding from an oasis of teak, sal and rubber. From the top of the tower of a distillery, you witness the sweeping expanse of the bright city lights of Assam melt into the distant galaxy of Nagaland across the border. From being a part of India that rarely made news other than for its political unpredictability and civic unrest, things have turned around in recent years. Nagaland is now a bucket list destination thanks to the annual Hornbill festival. From traditional dances and costumes to local food, you’ll find everything here. All of this is accompanied by the local chaang (rice beer) traditionally consumed in this otherwise 'dry' state. This fermented brew, though the local flavour, sits in a cauldron of creativity that has been stirred in recent times to produce a taste not just unique to the region, but also more refined.

The late ’60s saw a modest retail liquor store open for business in the quaint hill town of Kohima. But that was not the end of a dream for owner Dani Chand, who grew up in Assam. A generation later, his son, 48-year-old Vicky Chand helms the production of high quality small batch whiskey, the only one to come out of the northeast. “What sets us apart is that despite being in the industry for years, we are still willing to learn,” smiles Vicky.