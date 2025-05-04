Do It like the Danes

Torvehallerne Market in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a great place to start a food tour, packed as it is with everything the Danes love: good wines, aged cheese, cold meats, jams, Danish pastries, and of course, smørrebrød. “We follow three principles: The food is organic; it is locally grown and sourced; and it is traditional food but served in an upscale format,” says Guxi Maria Abel, a tour guide with FoodTours.eu. Perhaps the most popular place here—as evidenced by the snaking queue—is Arla Unika. The cheesemongers have what Guxi calls “the best-selling gourmet cheese in Denmark”. Their Gammel Knas (Old Crunch) cheese—gets its name from the little protein crystals present in this two-year aged cheese. Another star is the intense gnalling, a combination of white mould and red smear cheeses.

Guxi’s tour stops at another popular outlet, Summerbird, which sells one of the best flødeboller in the city.