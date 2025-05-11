Getaways that give back

With its vast biodiversity, India is uniquely positioned to lead this change. From the icy peaks of the Himalayas to the coral-fringed shores of the Andamans, the country’s beauty is immense, but vulnerable.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti, travellers can stay with local families through a homestay programme supported by the Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust. Local youth are trained as wildlife guides, helping visitors spot signs of snow leopards in the wild—an awe-inspiring experience that supports both conservation and community livelihoods.

In the winter season, Odisha’s Mangalajodi village, a birdwatching hotspot near Chilika Lake, becomes a safe home to over 230 species of migratory and resident bird species. Here, former poachers turned guides, lead silent boat tours through the wetlands—sharing not only bird sightings but their own powerful stories of change. “Gliding through the wetlands at dawn, hearing the guide speak about his past—it was surreal. I came for the birds, but left with a deeper understanding of what tourism can really do,” says Ria Singh, a traveller from Mumbai.

In Maharashtra's Chirgaon village—popular for its successful vulture conservation efforts— travellers can witness the return of once almost extinct vultures. With their guided tour walks and community storytelling, the local action has led to revival of an entire ecosystem.