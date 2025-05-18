The forest of enchantments

The biggest draw, however, is the big cats—the jungle has a good population of tigers (said to be around 150) and leopards (estimated to be about 150). Elephants, gaurs, wild boars, sambhar and spotted deer that are commonly spotted, apart from several endemic species like the striped-necked mongoose. “The density of predators is very high, as are the mega herbivores—gaurs and elephants—due to the presence of swampy grasslands. Many people confuse Kabini as a separate forest, but it is part of Nagarhole, which is closer to the Mysore side, while we are in the Coorg side in Nanachi Estate,” says Abraham. This makes the jungle an all-season affair, starker in the summers and lush green post the monsoons.

When you are not in the jungle, you can catch up on stories of great sightings in the jungle or simply curl up next to a large ceiling-to-floor window that opens to the forest with a book. It’s the exact break you need to refresh and recharge yourself.