The forest of enchantments

Nagarhole, part of the Nilgiris Biosphere, is an enchanting jungle, where the sights and sounds never cease to surprise. An early morning walk through the Nanachi estate brings with it Gram-worthy picture of a lake and, of course, the backdrop of the forest. “This is a sight that you will not see until next year,” says Sharath Abraham, Lodge Manager and Naturalist, CGH Earth Saha’s Coorg Wild Walk, pointing towards the coffee shrubs with stunning white coffee flowers blooming in all their glory. Adding to the visual delight is the unmissable fragrance of these flowers. Being right next to the Nanachi gate, this quaint four-bedroom villa feels like an extension of the forest. On the morning walks, Abraham makes it a point to check for pug marks and tells you which animals had recently crossed the area. It’s common to see spotted deer in and around the property—and at times even the big wild cats.
One of the must-do activities here are the long safaris. Spread across the two districts Mysore and Kodagu, Nagarhole forest has four entry gates. The landscape here has scrub forests and Southern tropical forests with marshy swamp grounds (locally called Hadlus) and two main water catchment areas, Kabini and Taraka, for wetland birds. The forest is home to over 283 species of birds, including Black Baza, Malabar Woodshrike, Red-headed Vulture, White-rumped Vulture, Knob-billed Duck, and the migratory Bar-headed Goose. The famed Irupu Falls, located about 10 km from the retreat, is just a short trek away. Keep your eyes open for the Malabar Banded Peacock (Papilio buddha), a butterfly species endemic to the Western Ghats and seen here.
The biggest draw, however, is the big cats—the jungle has a good population of tigers (said to be around 150) and leopards (estimated to be about 150). Elephants, gaurs, wild boars, sambhar and spotted deer that are commonly spotted, apart from several endemic species like the striped-necked mongoose. “The density of predators is very high, as are the mega herbivores—gaurs and elephants—due to the presence of swampy grasslands. Many people confuse Kabini as a separate forest, but it is part of Nagarhole, which is closer to the Mysore side, while we are in the Coorg side in Nanachi Estate,” says Abraham. This makes the jungle an all-season affair, starker in the summers and lush green post the monsoons.
When you are not in the jungle, you can catch up on stories of great sightings in the jungle or simply curl up next to a large ceiling-to-floor window that opens to the forest with a book. It’s the exact break you need to refresh and recharge yourself.