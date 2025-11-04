A dam good weekend

A quiet transformation is reshaping Pune’s weekend culture. Stepping away from the keyboard chatter and city traffic, Punekars are finding solace in the serene backwaters on the city’s outskirts. Beyond the sugarcane fields and sleepy villages, where the horizon melts into glassy waters and sunlit hills, more and more residents are discovering peace along the tranquil shores of Pune’s vast, calm dams.

It’s called dam tourism. What started as a local secret some 15-20 years ago has evolved into one of Pune’s most organic travel movements, with residents seeking calm waters and open skies just 30-40 minutes from their doorsteps. “Only locals used to frequent this stretch in the past. Now, people from West Bengal, Karnataka and other states also come just to see the sunset,” a local street-food vendor Vinod Gorakhnath Desai points out.

Globally, the idea isn’t new. The Itaipu Dam between Brazil and Paraguay, the Machu Picchu Hydroelectric Dam in Peru, or Italy’s Corbara Dam in Umbria all double as tourist attractions. But Pune’s version is gentler, more local. The attraction lies in its simplicity: a road trip playlist, the smell of wet earth, corn roasting on roadside grills, and the sight of a mirror-flat lake breaking into sunlight.