The stillness of kings

A one-hour drive from the heart of Kochi, skirting along the languid backwaters of the Perandoor canal, brings you to Chittoor Kottaram—a single-key royal mansion where Rama Varma Sakthan Thampuran, the Rajah of Cochin, once lived. The coconut palms bowing into their reflections are only a gentle prelude to what awaits: a world that still breathes the quiet majesty of early 19th-century Travancore.

Around 1815 CE, Sakthan Thampuran—fervent devotee of Lord Krishna—shifted his capital from Perumpadappu to Tripunithura, and commissioned a shrine in Cheranelloor (now Chittoor) to mirror the grandeur of Guruvayur. Known today as the Chittoorappan Temple, it remains one of Kerala’s most revered Krishna sanctums.

“So devoted was the Maharaja,” says resort manager Milton Varghese, “that he chose to live close to the temple. He built this mansion just 46 metres away.” The palace—now restored but still steeped in its original grace—is a masterpiece of Kerala temple architecture: sloping terracotta roofs to defy monsoons, lime-washed walls that glow under the sun, hand-painted Athangudi tiles, pillared verandahs, and carved wooden railings framing rectangular windows.