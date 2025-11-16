In mint condition

In a city replete with museums—from heavy-hitters like the Louvre and Musée d’Orsay to modern art venues like Centre Pompidou and Fondation Louis Vuitton—the Monnaie de Paris is a cultural gem that still manages to remain quietly undiscovered. The Monnaie de Paris, tucked along the banks of the Seine in the chic and historic 6th arrondissement district, is one of the city’s most surprising secrets. Founded in 864 AD, it is Europe’s oldest continuously operating institution, born of an edict by King Charles II, known as Charles the Bald. Nearly twelve centuries later, its legacy continues to pulse through the very heart of Paris.

Stepping inside the sprawling 18th-century Hôtel de la Monnaie (as it is known today) feels like walking through a time portal. Designed by the architect Jacques-Denis Antoine, built during the reign of Louis XV, the museum commands attention with its grand neoclassical façade. Inside, the air carries a faint metallic tang—a reminder that this is not just a museum but an operational coin minting workshop, where artistry and industry still meet every day. Within its historic walls, stands a modern museum that showcases how, over the centuries, coins evolved from Roman times to the French Revolution to the modern Euro. Peer at rare specimens glinting under glass, some engraved with monarchs long gone, others commemorating revolutions, wars, and peace. Just next to coin exhibitions, minting tools, printing presses, and centuries-old engravings line the halls. The workshops, with their interactive devices and designed activities, give you a slice of life in the old minting press.