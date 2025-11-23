The End of the Line

In the sun-drenched grassland of Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy, two northern white rhinoceros—the last of their kind—graze side-by-side. Visitors stand before this mother-daughter rhino duo in a moment of transcendence, as if they are facing an encounter with the fragility of existence itself. Today, Najin and Fatu, world's last northern white rhino, roam under the constant protection—limited by the fence of the conservancyand the fear of poaching. But their story spans across continents, and their existence is a race against time, hope, and survival.

Though it wasn’t always like that. The rare white rhinos, one of the five species, once roamed freely across Central Africa's grasslands—unaware that humans’ greed for their precious horns would seal their fate in doom. Poaching and civil wars had ravaged their homeland—killing all the wild northern white rhino by early 2000s. In a turn of fate, in 2009, four northern white rhinos made a continental journey from Safari Park Dvur Králové in the Czech republic, to Ol Pejeta; a last-ditch effort to spark natural breeding. But time was not on their side. Suni, one of the two males, died in 2014, while Sudan, the last remaining male, died in 2018, effectively rendering the entire subspecies functionally extinct. The sub-specie’s survival is now pinned to the two last surviving females.