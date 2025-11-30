An Ayurvedic Apothecary

There’s a quiet thrill in stepping onto a trail just as the hills wake up. As you begin your trek through Gold Valley in Maharashtra’s Lonavala, the clouds play hide-and-seek. A Blue Mormon flutters past, disappearing into the dense canopy. The loud calls of Indian Grey Hornbills invites you deeper into this pocket of the Sahyadri Hills, on Western Ghats.

As you enter the forest, the Karvi shrub stands out almost immediately. Its rare, delicate purple flowers bloom only once in seven or eight years. Post monsoon the shrub grows so tall that it forms an arched passage, resembling almost like a forest tunnel.