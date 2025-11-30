An Ayurvedic Apothecary

There’s a quiet thrill in stepping onto a trail just as the hills wake up. As you begin your trek through Gold Valley in Maharashtra’s Lonavala, the clouds play hide-and-seek. A Blue Mormon flutters past, disappearing into the dense canopy. The loud calls of Indian Grey Hornbills invites you deeper into this pocket of the Sahyadri Hills, on Western Ghats.
As you enter the forest, the Karvi shrub stands out almost immediately. Its rare, delicate purple flowers bloom only once in seven or eight years. Post monsoon the shrub grows so tall that it forms an arched passage, resembling almost like a forest tunnel.
Trek a little deeper, and you stumble upon pristine water bodies, seasonal waterfalls, and even a quiet meditation rock—rare surprises tucked within the hill station’s growing jungle. Spot antioxidant-rich fruits like amalaki (Indian gooseberry), bibhitaki, and haritaki. The three fruits forms triphala—the classic ayurvedic formulation—known for aiding digestion, reducing cholesterol, and even supporting hair growth. A short incline leads to a table top crowned by a meditation rock that rises above Lonavala’s urban jungle.
Pause here for a moment and watch the clouds drift lazily across the sky. Saptaparni tree, a species used traditionally to treat respiratory and skin disorders, reveals itself as if it was waiting to be discovered. Closeby stands the Ceylon satinwood, prized for its anti-inflammatory properties. Ayurveda enthusiasts would instantly recognise the three-leaved caper, known as varuna, a traditional remedy for kidney and urinary tract ailments.
Somewhere up, a waterfall not just looks scenic but also calms the weary trekkers. Observe closely, you might spot the rare Indian Kino tree. Listed as a ‘Near Threatened’ species on the IUCN Red List, its grey bark and yellow flowers stand out. Its extract, rich with antidiabetic properties, has been a time-honoured method of managing diabetes.
The Indian laburnum, or amaltas—also called the golden shower tree—competes for attention with its yellow blooms, creating a vivid contrast against the background green. Amaltas is used as a remedy for constipation and various skin conditions.
