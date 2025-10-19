Espresso, art, and timeless streets

Forget Milan’s catwalk. Turin in Italy has soul, stories, and an espresso habit that could start a revolution. Its beauty isn’t loud or flirtatious—it’s the kind that pulls you in quietly, the kind that stays. Here, chandeliers drip from grand old coffeehouses, royal palaces stand with baroque swagger, and tree-lined boulevards hum with a Parisian undertone. Walk its hushed streets and the city reveals itself slowly, like a secret shared over coffee. Avant-garde galleries hide behind weathered courtyards. Indie bookshops beg you to lose your afternoon inside them. Gardens seem to shift personalities with the seasons. The rhythm here is unhurried.
The Mercato di Porta Palazzo is the beating heart of Turin—Europe’s largest open-air market, a sensory explosion of colour, sound, and flavour. Here, the air smells of cheese, truffles, and ripe tomatoes. Vendors pile their stalls high with cured meats, local honey, and seasonal produce. On the third Sunday of every month, vintage lovers descend upon Vintage della Gran Madre, circling the steps of the Gran Madre di Dio church in search of 1950s dresses, delicate lace gloves, and quirky antiques.
For those drawn to design, Turin offers hidden cathedrals of creativity. The Museo Casa Mollino—the former apartment of the eccentric architect Carlo Mollino—is part home, part dreamscape. Every corner reflects the imagination of a man who believed beauty was a private religion. Then there are the stately Palazzo Reale and Palazzo Madama, once the glittering residences of the House of Savoy, now time capsules of royal opulence. At the Pinacoteca Agnelli, perched atop Fiat’s old Lingotto factory, the rooftop test track has transformed into a surreal installation space that looks toward the Alps. Elsewhere, modern art finds unlikely homes—the Fondazione Merz thrives in an old industrial warehouse, while the Castello di Rivoli, a 17th-century castle, has been reborn as a temple of contemporary art.
The city’s elegance extends to its hotels. The Centro, the heart of the city, feels like stepping into a living novel. Roman ruins and French façades share space with modern boutiques and candle-lit trattorias. The NH Collection Torino Santo Stefano, tucked within the Quadrilatero Romano, is a perfect microcosm of the city itself—a fusion of past and present, calm and energy. Its wooden staircase rises through the core of the building like a sculpture, connecting ancient Roman foundations to sleek, minimalist rooms that feel like sanctuaries. “It’s like stepping into a time capsule wrapped in modern elegance,” one guest says. The hotel’s restaurant, La Pista Bistrot, is a love letter to Piedmontese cuisine. Think hazelnut-rich Monviso cake, and dishes that marry nostalgia with modern artistry. For a more local experience, an Airbnb in lively Vanchiglia promises balcony blooms, clinking glasses, and the kind of neighborhood chatter that feels instantly like home.
And then, there’s the food. This is the birthplace of the Slow Food movement. Every dish tells a story steeped in Piedmontese tradition, each flavour a reflection of the land. Begin with vitello tonnato—silken veal with tuna sauce—before moving on to agnolotti, those tiny pockets of perfection, or risotto al Barolo, tinted deep ruby by the region’s proudest wine. In autumn, the air fills with the perfume of Alba’s famous truffles, shaved over everything like edible snow.
But Turin isn’t stuck in its traditions. On Via Mazzini, SestoGusto by Chef Massimiliano Prete is a shrine to pizza as art. Prete crafts doughs like a sculptor, offering tasting menus that transform the humble pie into haute cuisine. Across town, Opera Torino is where Chef Stefano Sforza takes the stage, and every plate is a performance. Flames leap in the open kitchen while diners wait. “A zucchini becomes a virtuoso, an eggplant takes centrestage,” he says.
Turin isn’t a city you visit once. It’s one you return to, again and again.