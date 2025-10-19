Espresso, art, and timeless streets

For those drawn to design, Turin offers hidden cathedrals of creativity. The Museo Casa Mollino—the former apartment of the eccentric architect Carlo Mollino—is part home, part dreamscape. Every corner reflects the imagination of a man who believed beauty was a private religion. Then there are the stately Palazzo Reale and Palazzo Madama, once the glittering residences of the House of Savoy, now time capsules of royal opulence. At the Pinacoteca Agnelli, perched atop Fiat’s old Lingotto factory, the rooftop test track has transformed into a surreal installation space that looks toward the Alps. Elsewhere, modern art finds unlikely homes—the Fondazione Merz thrives in an old industrial warehouse, while the Castello di Rivoli, a 17th-century castle, has been reborn as a temple of contemporary art.

The city’s elegance extends to its hotels. The Centro, the heart of the city, feels like stepping into a living novel. Roman ruins and French façades share space with modern boutiques and candle-lit trattorias. The NH Collection Torino Santo Stefano, tucked within the Quadrilatero Romano, is a perfect microcosm of the city itself—a fusion of past and present, calm and energy. Its wooden staircase rises through the core of the building like a sculpture, connecting ancient Roman foundations to sleek, minimalist rooms that feel like sanctuaries. “It’s like stepping into a time capsule wrapped in modern elegance,” one guest says. The hotel’s restaurant, La Pista Bistrot, is a love letter to Piedmontese cuisine. Think hazelnut-rich Monviso cake, and dishes that marry nostalgia with modern artistry. For a more local experience, an Airbnb in lively Vanchiglia promises balcony blooms, clinking glasses, and the kind of neighborhood chatter that feels instantly like home.