The stay is the trip

In an age of burnout, micro-itineraries, and “must-see” lists that feel like second jobs, the most luxurious move a traveller can make is to go nowhere—intentionally. Enter high-end properties that are rethinking hospitality beyond just five-star amenities. From holistic wellness programmes and Michelin-level dining to curated cultural excursions and hyper-personalised services, these hotels aim to indulge every sense and eliminate the stresses of planning.

Mumbai-based traveller Akshay Mehta feels that post-pandemic “revenge travel” has given way to “recovery travel”, which entails fewer stops, deeper stays, and richer services. Mehta and his family recently checked into Anantara Mai Khao Phuket, along the quiet northern coast of the island. Spacious pool villas hidden amid lush greenery and a stretch of sandy beach just steps offered a “destination within a destination”. “We came thinking we’d use the hotel as a base to explore the island but we barely left the resort,” Mehta says.

He’s not the only one. Several recent travel reports—from Virtuoso’s 2024 Luxe Report to the American Express Global Travel Trends Survey—confirm that “slower, more intentional travel” is among the top priorities for luxury travellers.