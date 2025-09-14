The stay is the trip

In an age of burnout, micro-itineraries, and “must-see” lists that feel like second jobs, the most luxurious move a traveller can make is to go nowhere—intentionally. Enter high-end properties that are rethinking hospitality beyond just five-star amenities. From holistic wellness programmes and Michelin-level dining to curated cultural excursions and hyper-personalised services, these hotels aim to indulge every sense and eliminate the stresses of planning.
Mumbai-based traveller Akshay Mehta feels that post-pandemic “revenge travel” has given way to “recovery travel”, which entails fewer stops, deeper stays, and richer services. Mehta and his family recently checked into Anantara Mai Khao Phuket, along the quiet northern coast of the island. Spacious pool villas hidden amid lush greenery and a stretch of sandy beach just steps offered a “destination within a destination”. “We came thinking we’d use the hotel as a base to explore the island but we barely left the resort,” Mehta says.
He’s not the only one. Several recent travel reports—from Virtuoso’s 2024 Luxe Report to the American Express Global Travel Trends Survey—confirm that “slower, more intentional travel” is among the top priorities for luxury travellers.
Frederic Varnier, Vice President Operations—Thailand South, Minor Hotels, agrees on a shift that focuses on value of time over quantity of experiences. “Luxury travellers, especially time-poor professionals, value quality over quantity. Instead of packing a trip with excursions, they prefer meaningful downtime with curated activities in one place,” he says.
From the cliffside villas of Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman (where guests can literally paraglide into the resort) to the jungle-wrapped Amanjiwo in Indonesia with its views of Borobudur, a new wave of boutique luxury brands has perfected the idea of the resort as the destination.
At Shinta Mani Wild, an imaginative tented camp in Cambodia, guests spend their days ziplining into the lobby, joining conservation patrols with rangers, or learning foraging techniques from local chefs. In Bhutan, the serene Six Senses Thimphu offers meditation spaces, wellness rituals, forest hikes, and private stargazing sessions. In the Maldives, Soneva Fushi delivers on its promise of “barefoot luxury” with an outdoor cinema, private observatories and sandbank dinners.
Dubai-based Mahira al Hosani finds Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita the ultimate escapist hotel, the kind of place where you “instantly exhale”. Spread across a vast private estate on the island’s east coast, the resort offers it all: overwater villas with plunge pools and outdoor showers, an 18-hole golf course, and a serene private beach. There’s plenty to do: guided snorkelling, sailing lessons, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, culinary explorations, spa treatments, nature walks, and cycling trails.
Hosani, who chose the property for a weeklong “do-nothing holiday”, found it the perfect balance of carefree and curated. “There’s always something to do if you want, but plenty of spaces and time to do absolutely nothing.”
It isn’t only international brands that are championing this slower, inward-looking approach to travel. In India too, a growing number of independent luxury properties are positioning themselves as destinations. Avijit Singh, Managing Director, House of Rohet, feels that at a time when travel is often reduced to a checklist of sights, destination hotels offer a return to something older, slower, more elemental. “They are not waystations, butworlds in themselves, places where the traveller may step out of the noise of the present and into a more deliberate rhythm,” he says.
At the House of Rohet, couples linger in candlelit courtyards, children dart after peacocks across shaded lawns, and friends warm themselves around bonfires after jeep safaris. “Nothing is planned, yet every moment finds its own rhythm — a sunrise ride on a Marwari horse, a quiet cup of spiced chai, or simply the pleasure of doing nothing at all,” Singh says.
In a world where burnout is the default setting, hotels-as-destinations don’t just offer luxury; they offer reclamation.