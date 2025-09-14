To drink a secret brewed in secret

Evening settles over Phobjikha Valley like a silk shawl, its rolling meadows bathed in the quiet glow of the fading sun. Inside her snug homestay kitchen, Kumbu Lhamo tips a shallow wooden bowl, grinning into its cloudy depths. The sip is warm, smoky, faintly chewy; the taste of Bhutan itself. This is ara, the country’s most guarded home-brew, as beloved and unmistakably Bhutanese as ema datshi.

Ara is not found on supermarket shelves or glossy menus; it is born in kitchens and courtyards. Lhamo, like most Bhutanese women, distils hers in copper stills behind her farmhouse. Rice, barley, maize, or millet transform with time, instinct, yeast discs and inherited wisdom. Each household swears theirs is best: honeyed here, peppery there, always unique. A recipe carried through generations, like a secret handshake between the past and the present.

To drink ara is not just to taste Bhutan, but also to belong, if only for a moment, to its living story. Bhutan is not alone. Across Asia, once-obscure brews are slipping out of their clay jars and bamboo flasks, demanding global attention. In Nagaland, zutho, a rice beer with a tart, cider-like kick, turns festivals into song. In the hill tracts of Myanmar, khaung yay, brewed from sticky rice and passed around in bamboo tubes, carries the warmth of community itself. From the Indonesian island of Flores, the potent palm spirit sopi fuels ceremonies with both fire and camaraderie. And in China’s Guizhou province, the hauntingly fragrant mijiu of the Miao people—a sweet-sour rice wine steeped in wild herbs—remains a drink of ritual and rebellion.