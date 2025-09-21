Jade expectations

Tucked into the rolling green hills of Taipei’s Shilin district, the National Palace Museum rises like a vision from an imperial dream. Its grand entrance gate—flanked by sweeping eaves, red columns, and the quiet dignity of classical Chinese architecture—sets the tone for what awaits inside: not just a museum, but a sanctuary of civilisation.

With over seven million artefacts, this monumental repository ranks among the top five museums in the world. And yet, of this overwhelming collection, only a sliver is displayed at any given time. The oldest piece on view? A solid jade necklace and a pair of loop earrings—dating back more than 8,000 years.

The “Emperor Dynasties” gallery offers a mesmerising first encounter. Bronze vessels crafted during the Song, Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties offer more than artistic achievement. And no journey through Chinese civilisation is complete without a pause at its highest artistic expressions: painting and calligraphy. In quiet, temperature-controlled galleries, towering scrolls and silk-mounted compositions line the walls. Yet it is the calligraphy, surprisingly intimate in scale, that holds the deepest humanity. And then, porcelain: delicate, translucent, impossibly refined. Among the rarest gems lies Ju ware—an 11th-century porcelain with a milky-blue glaze so rare, so mysterious, that only 70 pieces are known to exist today.