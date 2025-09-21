The hills have AIs

Ever since Tenzee Lhawang Bhutia started a backpackers’ hostel in the heart of Darjeeling three years ago, he has been bombarded with the usual questions by travellers –– where to eat, what to see, where are the hidden spots. Tired of repeating himself, Tenzee decided to build a smart solution instead: Ask Darj, a hyperlocal, AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot designed to act as “a local in your pocket.”

“We wanted the chatbot to feel like a local guiding you through the old city. The idea is that when a traveller messages the number, it should feel like chatting with a local who knows the place inside out,” said the 24-year-old founder of hostel Tara Circle.

With the help of Ask Darj, travellers in Darjeeling can now find details on where to find good cafes, restaurants, hidden trails, real taxi rates, hospitals, shops, and the like. The interface is simple: travellers send a WhatsApp message to a dedicated number, and the bot responds from the small but growing database Tenzee and his team has assembled.