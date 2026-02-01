A Morning Pilgrimage

It is 7 am on a winter morning in Kathmandu. As the gate of Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park opens, it reveals numerous trails leading up to different nooks in the forest. Not all treks in Nepal are nestled high up in the Himalayas; some lie right at the fringes of the cities, and this is the hike to Nagi Gompa. The hike begins with a wide trail which rests cool at daybreak with the shade of the dense rhododendron and oak foliage but keeps getting warmer as dawn turns to morning and the sunlight begins filtering in through the trees. With fresh, chilly winds on the face, the leafy scent of the forest envelops hikers. As the calming sound of water from rivulets makes the hike meditative, the crunch of loose mud beneath the feet keeps one aware of each step.

Being uphill throughout, the trail is an easy one and after an hour, culminates in a short fleet of stairs, leading up to a Buddhist monastery—Nagi Gompa—and a nunnery for the Annis—Buddhist nuns. On reaching close to the crest, the silence of the forest gradually begins to get punctured with not just the lingering hum of chants, gongs, dong chen trumpets from a monastery ritual, but also the giggles of young nuns. With magnificent golden idols of the Buddha inside, the monastery is surrounded by big old trees. Clad in red robes, the nuns are always in action—the older ones praying in the monastery, some carrying up the grocery supplies, and the younger ones playing in the gardens.