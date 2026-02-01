Climbing the Food Chain

High above Tignes in France, Savoyard cuisine unfolds like a living archive. Food here carries the chill of long winters, alpine herbs and the ingenuity of a region that cooked for endurance. “For centuries, it sat between East and West, and that shaped everything—from what the dukes ate to what farmers could cook with,” says Stéphane Dessarce, Head Chef at Club Med Tignes.
Savoyard cooking took form under the Duchy of Savoie, with alpine trade routes smuggling sugar, olive oil, pepper and nutmeg across snowbound passes. “The aristocratic kitchens had luxuries,” Dessarce notes. “Savoyard was born in the villages through isolation, long winters and the need to survive with what the land could give.”
At Le Solstice, that lineage meets modern plating. Stone-lined cellars open into soft dining rooms; regional wines glow against rock walls. “The restaurant transforms with the seasons,” Dessarce says, “but the essence never changes.” The pastures above Tignes—stitched with gentian, edelweiss and alpine mint—feed cows whose milk yields butter and cheese that taste faintly floral, faintly wild. Savoyard cuisine orbits foods that could last the winter: potatoes, cured meats and, above all, cheese. “This is not a cuisine of excess,” says chef Debi Valentina. “Its emotional comfort comes from how simple it is.”
Reblochon anchors the region, born from 14th-century farmers under-milking cows to avoid taxes before returning for a richer second milking—reblocher. “Call it an agricultural rebellion,” laughs chef Abin Rosales Monascal. “The herbs, the flowers, the height—you can taste the whole landscape in the milk.” Raclette follows close behind, likely from shepherds warming cheese by firelight and scraping molten layers onto bread. “Imagine shepherds in the mountains at night,” Monascal says. Today it’s rite more than necessity—melting pans, long scrapes, glasses clinking against the cold.
At Le Solstice, tradition evolves: fondue and buckwheat crozets share space with taclette-loaded burgers, lamb shank confit, fir-tree-honey–glazed duck and a blueberry Mont-Blanc. Actor Sahil Salathia singled out the vegan hotdog, cheese fondue and lamb shank—proof that innovation serves appetite rather than ideology. Honey, too, earns brownie points here. Harvested from fir trees and alpine flowers, it shifts season to season—sometimes floral, sometimes resinous. “We still use mountain ingredients,” Debi says. “Just applying them differently.”
Savoie’s wines mirror the terrain: Jacquere for alpine acidity, Roussette for floral depth, Mondeuse for pepper and cold nights. “Savoyard wines are like the people,” one chef says. “Strong and complex.” Before the Alps became a holiday playground, food here was survival. Pigs were slaughtered pre-winter, herbs dried, cheese aged, and nothing was wasted. “When winters are brutal,” Monascal reflects, “food isn’t indulgence. It’s how you live.”
Today, you can carry that life home: Reblochon, crozets, alpine jam and bottles from the Sherpa supermarket across the road. But the truer souvenir is sensory—cheese melting slowly, honey catching the light, and the unmistakable taste of altitude lingering long after the plate is cleared.