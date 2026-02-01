Climbing the Food Chain

High above Tignes in France, Savoyard cuisine unfolds like a living archive. Food here carries the chill of long winters, alpine herbs and the ingenuity of a region that cooked for endurance. “For centuries, it sat between East and West, and that shaped everything—from what the dukes ate to what farmers could cook with,” says Stéphane Dessarce, Head Chef at Club Med Tignes.

Savoyard cooking took form under the Duchy of Savoie, with alpine trade routes smuggling sugar, olive oil, pepper and nutmeg across snowbound passes. “The aristocratic kitchens had luxuries,” Dessarce notes. “Savoyard was born in the villages through isolation, long winters and the need to survive with what the land could give.”

At Le Solstice, that lineage meets modern plating. Stone-lined cellars open into soft dining rooms; regional wines glow against rock walls. “The restaurant transforms with the seasons,” Dessarce says, “but the essence never changes.” The pastures above Tignes—stitched with gentian, edelweiss and alpine mint—feed cows whose milk yields butter and cheese that taste faintly floral, faintly wild. Savoyard cuisine orbits foods that could last the winter: potatoes, cured meats and, above all, cheese. “This is not a cuisine of excess,” says chef Debi Valentina. “Its emotional comfort comes from how simple it is.”