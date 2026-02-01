Leaf It to Kangra

Where tea once sat in porcelain cups, it now slips into mascarpone and clinks in crystal glasses, proving it can be far more than a cosy winter ritual. The star of this transformation is Kangra black tea, known for its restrained tannins, fruity little wink on the palate, and a sweet lingering finish that sidesteps the bitterness of punchier black teas.

It turns out to be an excellent stand-in for espresso in tiramisu, where a concentrated brew is soaked into ladyfingers. “This fruity and nutty profile provides the necessary bold flavour to cut through the rich mascarpone cheese without overpowering it, creating a dessert that reflects our local environment,” explains Chef Anupam Chowdhury, Executive Chef at JüSTa Luxé—Birding Resort & Spa, Dharamshala. The result tastes like Italy brushed with the mountain air of Himachal.

A Pastry Case

Kangra green tea gets its moment too, layered into tiramisu in the style of matcha—only more delicate, with a soft woody aroma that trades cocoa for white chocolate or fruit. The pastry case of Kangra now reads like a love letter to tea: panna cotta kissed with black tea, custards and creme brûlées steeped to amber, chiffon and tea cakes lacquered with translucent tea glazes.

Local pears are poached in black tea with cinnamon and star anise until they surrender their sweetness and shine like polished marbles. Even pancakes have undergone a chai-powered second act. “In our apple chai pancakes, the batter is infused with chai and apples while our chai-spiced pancakes include spices like cinnamon and cardamom,” adds Chef Chowdhury, who clearly refuses to let breakfast be boring.