Leaf It to Kangra

Where tea once sat in porcelain cups, it now slips into mascarpone and clinks in crystal glasses, proving it can be far more than a cosy winter ritual. The star of this transformation is Kangra black tea, known for its restrained tannins, fruity little wink on the palate, and a sweet lingering finish that sidesteps the bitterness of punchier black teas.
It turns out to be an excellent stand-in for espresso in tiramisu, where a concentrated brew is soaked into ladyfingers. “This fruity and nutty profile provides the necessary bold flavour to cut through the rich mascarpone cheese without overpowering it, creating a dessert that reflects our local environment,” explains Chef Anupam Chowdhury, Executive Chef at JüSTa Luxé—Birding Resort & Spa, Dharamshala. The result tastes like Italy brushed with the mountain air of Himachal.
A Pastry Case
Kangra green tea gets its moment too, layered into tiramisu in the style of matcha—only more delicate, with a soft woody aroma that trades cocoa for white chocolate or fruit. The pastry case of Kangra now reads like a love letter to tea: panna cotta kissed with black tea, custards and creme brûlées steeped to amber, chiffon and tea cakes lacquered with translucent tea glazes.
Local pears are poached in black tea with cinnamon and star anise until they surrender their sweetness and shine like polished marbles. Even pancakes have undergone a chai-powered second act. “In our apple chai pancakes, the batter is infused with chai and apples while our chai-spiced pancakes include spices like cinnamon and cardamom,” adds Chef Chowdhury, who clearly refuses to let breakfast be boring.
Beyond the Tea Cups
Kangra black tea has developed the swagger of bitters, bringing tannin and structure to cocktails—apple cinnamon black tea toddies, iced black tea vodka highballs, and gingery spiked Arnold Palmers. The G&T gets a mountain twist: gin infused with loose-leaf Kangra tea for a few hours before meeting tonic.
“A perfect shaken and stirred cocktail for Himachal’s winter is Himachali hot toddy—brewed black Kangra tea mixed with local honey, lemon, spices, and a splash of whisky or dark rum,” adds Chef Amit Kumar, Executive Chef at JüSTa Palampur Resort & Convention Centre. Even the Old Fashioned gets a makeover, with a Kangra tea reduction replacing sugar syrup, lending a subtle fruity undercurrent that plays nice with whisky.
Mocktails are just as playful—ginger-spiked tea coolers, cardamom black iced teas, and spritzers built on tea, citrus, and herbs. Kombucha, brewed from Kangra tea and left raw and unfiltered, has become the Valley’s unofficial wellness elixir.
Into the Pantry
Gelato makers have joined in too, churning Kangra tea with milk, cream, fruits, Himalayan honey—and notably no added sugar. The flavours read like a festival stall of nostalgic Indian desserts: mango, saffron, rabri, blueberry, pistachio. “During my travels in Europe, I noticed that traditional gelatos are often made using egg. However, in India, many people prefer vegetarian products. This inspired me to create something different by combining Kangra’s traditional tea with gelato,” says Rajiv Kumar Sud, founder of Himalayan Brew, a 150-year-old tea estate that now produces specialty teas and inventive tea products.
Tea has also become a pantry staple. A bright tea vinegar made from pure Kangra green tea brings a citrusy whiff and light florality to salad dressings, marinades, and pan sauces—like a delicate cousin of sherry vinegar with Himalayan altitude. Reimagined iced teas, blended with fruits and flowers like hibiscus, rhododendron, and the newly introduced sea buckthorn berry (“Leh berry”), offer refreshment without the neon sweetness of commercial tea beverages. Sud also bottles tea-based mojito syrup concentrate and a green tea ginger ale that could make even soda skeptics reconsider.
The effect goes beyond the plate. Dormant tea estates are stirring back to life to meet demand. There is something pleasingly circular about tea once again anchoring the Valley’s economy—just not only in cups.