Maamaankam Kerala 2026: God's Own Kumbh Mela

Standing by the side of a pandal made of the long green leaves of coconut palms, a holy man mumbling his undecipherable name resembled what makes people think of a naga sadhu—transcendental, valorous, yet reclusive. “The Nila river was once a silent witness to the original Maamaankam (a local twist to Mahamagham) on whose banks warriors fought and fell. It has become, thanks to a former Communist who found god, a ritualistic, celebratory congregation over the years.” he asserts. The Mahamagham, or Kerala’s Mahakumbh held on the banks of the Nila (Bharathapuzha) between January 18 to February 3, has unfolded differently indeed. About 270 years ago when the Maamaankam fair was stopped after suicide squads—cheykor pada—tried to kill the Zamorin of Calicut, which later descended to clan warfare.

The festival was revived in its current mass form by Swami Anandavanam Bharati, a former Malayali firebrand CPI(M) student leader who became a monk, and subsequently the first Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, Varansi last year— Akhada is more than 1,200 years old and has more than 400,000 members. Born P. Salil in Chalakudy, Kerala he worked at a local daily before discovering spirituality and journeying to Haridwar, Varanasi, Rishikesh, and even the Himalayas. The former rebel in him comes alive when as he speaks of Mahamagham as an ancient river festival held in the Indian month of Magham— akin to the Kumbh melas of the Gangetic plains—as a forum for debates in philosophy, social laws, and where folk traditions join hands in an invocation for peace. The conflict zone it later became was a gory aberration, according to him. The idea of reviving the festival was seen as unfeasible. But the swami and his team, the Tirunavaya Mahamagham organising committee, were undeterred. “The Maamaankam will happen no matter what,” he had declared openly. And it started as is its destiny.

The festival was held on the banks Nila River, where the Nava Mukunda temple, the Tavannur Brahma temple and the Shiva temple to the left of the bank form a sacred triad. The banks reverberated with cultural noises, with a specific stage dedicated to folk and traditional performances such as Tholpavakoothu (puppetry) and Tiruvathira.