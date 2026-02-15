Every Breath You Take

The first thing travellers notice on arrival in Sikkim isn’t the mountains. It’s the air. Mornings open with cool air slipping through open windows, lungs filling up without effort. Walks stretch longer than planned, not because there’s a checklist to complete, but because breathing feels effortless. Tea tastes sharper. Sleep comes faster. In a country where urban AQI alerts have become part of everyday conversation, this sensation alone feels luxurious.

Across India’s metros—and now many Tier II and Tier III cities—air pollution has settled in as a constant. Seasonal smog has blurred into year-round exposure, pushing travellers to factor AQI into holiday planning with the same seriousness once reserved for hotel ratings. The result: destinations promising clean air are no longer niche escapes. They are shaping the biggest travel trend of the moment.

This winter, RK Sharma found himself planning a holiday not around sights, but around how his lungs felt. “I was waking up breathless, coughing through my walks,” says the retired banker from Delhi. Instead of his usual short city break, Sharma booked a month-long stay near Ella in Sri Lanka’s central highlands. Within days, he noticed the change. “I slept better. I didn’t feel tired all the time,” he adds.