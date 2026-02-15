Where Old Europe Finds its Edge

Prague may forever hold its reputation as the grand dame of Czech cities. But Brno—unpolished, witty, and quietly confident is its effortlessly stylish cousin who knows all the best stories and none of the crowds. This Czechia’s second-largest city 200 kilometres southeast of Prague reveals itself through strolls along cobbled streets where medieval spires, avant-garde architecture, and eccentric local lore exist in effortless harmony. Once the political and cultural hub of the South Moravian region, the city offers an interesting blend of history and modern architecture.

Rising dramatically above the city from Petrov Hill, the Cathedral of St Peter and Paul dominates Brno’s skyline with its distinctive twin spires and an unexpectedly ornate Baroque interior that rewards slow, reverential exploration.

Yet it is the cathedral’s timekeeping, and not its architecture that fuels its mystique. Unlike churches that mark midday with a noon bell, this cathedral's rings at 11am. The ritual traces back to 1645 during the Thirty Years’ War, when Brno stood as the only Moravian city resisting Swedish forces. Legend holds that Swedish commanders vowed to abandon their siege if the city remained unconquered by noon. In a moment of tactical theatre, Brno’s defenders rang the bells an hour early, prompting the Swedish retreat and securing the city’s place in folklore. The 11 am ritual also plays out at the Freedom Square, the main square, with a black phallic-shaped granite structure in the middle, which is in fact a functioning Chronometer. At precisely the same hour every day, a glass marble shoots up inside it; if your hand happens to be inside one of the four slots, you can catch the ball and keep it as a souvenir!