Budapest’s Baroque Breakfast

In Budapest, queues are a sign of devotion. Locals will wait patiently for flaky pogácsa or a perfectly pulled espresso. But only one address inspires visitors to line up before the doors even open, cameras poised, simply for the privilege of stepping inside.

The New York Café is less a café than an operatic flourish in marble, gold leaf and frescoed ceilings. Housed within the Anantara New York Palace Budapest, the 1894 landmark was conceived at the height of imperial ambition, built as the Hungarian headquarters of the New York Life Insurance Company. Architect Alajos Hauszmann who is also known for his work on Buda Castle collaborated with Flóris Korb and Kálmán Giergl to create a structure that announced prosperity in stone and stucco.

At the turn of the century, Budapest was alive with café culture; nearly 500 cafés animated the city’s literary and artistic life. New York Café quickly became its most glittering space. Writers edited newspapers over endless cups of coffee. Poets debated upstairs in what is now the Poet’s Bar. Down below, in a section ominously nicknamed “Deep Water,” struggling artists gathered in hope of commissions, or at least a warm meal. The café was not just a place to dine; it was a social ecosystem.