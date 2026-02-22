On the Banks of the Beast

Watching an Oriental Darter strike its famed Romeo pose on the banks of the Denwa River feels arresting. Wings flung wide, body balanced with theatrical precision, the bird appears carved against water and sky. It is one of the most commanding sights on the Pugdundee Safari, organised by Denwa Backwater Escape, an eco-luxury wildlife resort bordering Satpura National Park. The experience opens doors to rarely accessed sections of the reserve—river safaris, immersive birding, and close-range encounters with apex predators.

The Tawa River widens and merges into the muscular sweep of the Denwa, carrying the speedboat deep into the Satpura National Reserve, a protected landscape spanning over 2,000 sq km. “Enlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park forms one third of the run of the National Reserve,” explains Kshitij Gambhir, a naturalist who designs in-depth safaris. The Denwa Backwater Escape corridor supports deer, boars, pythons, and other indigenous species that pass through the property with ease.

Morning safaris pull you deeper into the forest’s pulse. Spotted deer freeze mid-graze, ears angled like antennae. Owls cling to tall trunks, feather patterns dissolving into bark and shadow. Jungle babblers fill the air with layered chatter. Long-tailed langurs arc between branches with acrobatic fluency. Sloth bears and wild dogs cross in pairs, partially veiled by foliage. The forest operates by its own internal order.